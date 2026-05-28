Nyobolt Receives RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award for its Performance Battery Systems

Award presented today at the Robotics Summit and Expo; Advanced charging technology enables virtually continuous robot operation

Nyobolt is building the energy backbone that Physical AI depends on,” — Ramesh Narasimhan

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nyobolt , a pioneer in ultra-fast, high-power, energy technology, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of the RBR50 Robotics Innovation award for its innovative battery technology. The award was presented today at the RBR50 Awards Gala held in conjunction with the Robotics Summit and Expo at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.The RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards recognize the companies, technologies and applications moving robotics forward. Now in its 15th year, the RBR50 highlights not just technical achievement, but also real-world impact."Nyobolt is building the energy backbone that Physical AI depends on," said Ramesh Narasimhan, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer. "The enterprises deploying autonomous systems at scale can't afford downtime, swap time or power flickers. Our deep-tech solutions, combining proprietary materials, advanced cell design and integrated power electronics, deliver the performance, durability and efficiency that the machines of the AI era demand."Nyobolt's battery technology powers some of the most advanced autonomous robotics deployments in the world. Their solutions deliver six times more energy capacity than the ultracapacitors previously used, are 40% lighter and achieve at least ten times the cycle life of traditional Lithium-ion technology to ensure continuous, high-intensity 24/7 operations.In addition, Nyobolt is expanding its commercial traction to other robotics applications, including with a leading humanoid developer, to increase work-to-charge ratios for their robots.About NyoboltNyobolt is a pioneer in high-power, fast-charging energy technology that delivers mission-critical uptime for the world's most power-demanding industries. Founded in 2019, the company is leading the Instant Power revolution, combining proprietary anode materials, advanced battery cell design, and integrated power electronics to unlock ultrafast charging, exceptional power density, and extended lifecycle performance. With a robust patent portfolio and a growing global footprint, Nyobolt is powering the next generation of autonomous robotics, warehouse automation, mobility, and AI-enabled industrial systems. Its solutions reduce total cost of ownership while meeting the uncompromising performance and reliability demands of an always-on world.For further information, please visit www.nyobolt.com

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