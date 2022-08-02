SilverEdge Deepens Leadership Team Hiring Jeremy Ross as Chief Growth Officer
Ross will lead SilverEdge’s Defense and Intelligence Community Growth StrategyWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., August 2nd, 2022 – SilverEdge Government Solutions (“SilverEdge” or the “Company”), a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Ross to its executive leadership team as the Chief Growth Officer.
Ross will lead the enterprise-wide business development activities for SilverEdge. With keen focus on external market dynamics and customer needs, Ross will oversee the corporate go-to-market strategy, develop differentiated offerings, and drive transformative organic growth for SilverEdge.
“SilverEdge is positioning for rapid growth within the Defense and Intelligence Communities,” said Jeremy Ross. “I am truly honored and excited to be part of building a growth engine that delivers not only enduring career opportunities to our employees but exponential value to our customers and stakeholders.”
“Jeremy is a proven executive that delivers results. In his new role, he will enable SilverEdge to expand its technology enabled solutions, accelerate organic growth, and enhance our employee and customer experiences,” said SilverEdge CEO Robert Miller. “We are thrilled to have him join our leadership team.”
Ross brings to SilverEdge more than 20 years of experience working in the government contracting industry; specializing in business development, capture, proposals, and operational management. Prior to joining SilverEdge, Ross was Vice President of Strategic Programs at Trace Systems, the President and Owner of Potomac Consulting Solutions and President and COO of The Schiff Group LLC, where he led all aspects of growth and operations within government, industry, federal, and commercial markets. Ross also spent nearly fourteen years with Northrop Grumman IT / TASC / Engility Corporation where he served as a VP and led a team of 400+ professionals responsible for providing mission-focused systems engineering, cyber, and ISR analysis to the Department of Defense.
About SilverEdge
SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and work to empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, MD. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.
