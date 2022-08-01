High-End LA Real Estate Agent, Raine Phillips, Launches Website for Luxury Property Leasing Co., The Leasing Department
Specialist Offers Expert Advice on Navigating Tricky Rental and Leasing Housing MarketLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted Southern California real estate agent, Raine Phillips, has announced the launch of the new website for her luxury property leasing company, The Leasing Department (www.theleasingdepartment.com). Her agency provides property owners with full-service representation for the high-end Los Angeles market. In addition, The Leasing Department works with clients seeking to lease a home. Through her company, Raine offers an executive-level of service unparalleled in this highly competitive region.
Raine understands here are few life choices we make that are more important than where we decide to live. So much goes into the process -- everything from what part of town we choose and what our budget allows, to our preference in having sociable versus quiet neighbors. What's more, all the attention seems to be paid to those looking to buy a home. For those looking to rent or lease, assistance is typically in short supply.
With a background as a top leasing agent professional in New York -- one of the most challenging markets in the nation -- she brings a unique comprehension of how to navigate the choppy waters of a constantly shifting real estate world. Raine is here to offer solutions to the problems facing Los Angeles-area home seekers they didn’t even know they had -- until it was too late.
Just as leasing a car was once thought of as a poor alternative to owning, so it is with housing. While it is now widely understood that leasing a vehicle allows consumers greater flexibility to drive what they want, those who choose to rent or lease a home also know that this decision opens up more opportunities for them to live where they want without being locked in for the long haul.
Understanding both sides of the equation is key to Raine's approach and success. Working with high-end clients including Ness Property Management, Moss and Company and GPK Associates, she represents not only people looking for homes, but also property owners seeking tenants who are the right fit. Along the way, she has honed her craft through real-life experience, careful interpretation of hard data and perhaps most important of all, really listening to what her clients have to say.
For property owners, Raine suggests they never underplay the market. It's never enough to simply put one's property out there for lease or rental, making the assumption that its general appeal, especially in times of a hot market, will enable it to "sell itself." Rather, it is important to elevate the process with integrity, passion, and style, through high quality photography and a polished, professional presentation.
In the case of those seeking a home to rent or lease, Raine says they would be best served by approaching the task like looking for a job. For example, is this a place that is within your budget? How can you make your application stand out in a crowd? Will you be happy living here? A place facing a big pool and barbecue pits might sound enticing, but will it become a noise issue on those hot summer nights?
Firmly believing that a home is one’s sanctuary, Raine considers the opportunity to move into a happier and more tranquil life, as the highest calling one can have in her profession. An expert on the synergistic relationship between lessors and lessees, she can provide practical advice on how to achieve the careful balance necessary for both to thrive.
About Raine Phillips
Raine brings more than a decade of realty experience, working in the most competitive markets in the United States - - New York and Los Angeles. With a proven track record for high-volume rental sales, she is a top leasing agent for multi-family and single-family homes as well as portfolio territory sales. Raine’s remarkable track record can be directly attributed to her dependability, keen intuition and ability to anticipate client preferences accounts.
Thousands of Los Angeles residents have found their new home with the help of Raine Phillips’ talents. Among her esteemed clients are Ness Property Management, Moss and Company, GPK Associates, in addition to many private owners. Firmly believing that a home is one’s sanctuary, Raine offers her clients an opportunity to move into a happier and more tranquil life.
