Author and Parenting Coach Danielle Lindner Releases “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years”
Invaluable Advice to Parents on Navigating Hurdles Faced During the Early Years is Available Now on AmazonFLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danielle Lindner’s “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time,” published by Rethinking Inc. Publishing, is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble online. The book helps parents navigate some of the many hurdles faced during their child’s early years when they are between two and five years-old. Some chapters provide easy tips to incorporate into daily routines while others are simply stories about “real” kids and “real” parents, meant to inspire and coach. Sprinkled throughout is Danielle’s light-hearted humor, adding some levity to what can sometimes be, as Charles Dickens expressed, the best of times and the worst of times.
From struggles with separation anxiety to dealing with a toddler who bites his friends, Danielle shares her personal experiences as a mother and her years as an educator to calm nervous parents. “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time” is a handy go-to survival guide that is like having your own personal parenting coach in your hip pocket.
“I know how stressful and challenging the preschool years can be, especially for first-time parents,” says Danielle, “I’m excited to provide strategies for moms and dads looking for a little reassurance and guidance. I also felt it was important to include a checklist for parents who are interviewing preschools for their child. It’s vital to remember, they are interviewing the school as much as the school is interviewing them!”
In addition to several invaluable parenting strategies, “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time,” also introduces the ‘trickle down education’ theory, which serves as a reminder to parents that they should be the person they wish their child will become. The book can be purchased on Amazon or on Barnes & Noble’s website.
About Danielle Lindner:
An esteemed educational consultant in early childhood education and a renowned parenting coach, Danielle Lindner is also an accomplished entrepreneur and author. She holds an MA in teaching and elementary education (Hons.) from Fairleigh Dickinson University and is the founder of The London Day School, a prestigious institution that provides a nurturing and enriching environment for young learners. Danielle was recognized as a Top 25 Leading Women Entrepreneurs by Leading Women Entrepreneurs & Business Owners (LWE), a networking home to an impressive roster of talented female entrepreneurs. Visit www.daniellelindner.com to learn more about Danielle, her new book “Parent’s Pocket Guide to Surviving the Preschool Years: One Challenge at a Time,” or to request a parent coaching consultation.
