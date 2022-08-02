EAPA to Launch New Online CEAP Credentialing Program for Japanese Employee Assistance Professionals
Japanese version of EAPA’s online CEAP course to give EA professionals training and certification to provide Japan’s businesses with mental health counseling.
The Japanese version of the online CEAP Global course will equip Japan’s clinical psychologists with the most up-to-date tools, knowledge and methodologies to improve the lives of Japanese employees.”ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA), in association with EAPA Japan, today announced that it will be launching a Japanese version of EAPA’s online CEAP© Global credential program to make it culturally and socially relevant for Japanese EA professionals. EAPA’s CEAP© certification course, approved by the Employee Assistance Certification Commission (EACC), is a modular-based, self-paced certification course packaged into five modules. It includes standardized online coursework that expands knowledge and skills by providing users with new and updated industry information, techniques and best practices. Scheduled for launch in December, 2022, the Japanese version will simplify access and improve the user experience, allowing more EA professionals to get the training and certification they need to provide mental health counseling and stress relief to Japan’s under-served business community.
— Julie Fabsik-Swarts
Since 2015, the Japanese government has mandated that employers with more than 50 employees conduct an annual employee stress survey and provide professional follow-ups for employees presenting signs of higher-than-average levels of stress. While there are 40,000 clinical psychologists in Japan, their education is primarily focused on providing counseling for students. The new Japanese version of the CEAP will enable more clinical psychologists to address the mental health and rising stress levels of Japanese employees.
“The EAP field is continually evolving to meet the needs of workplaces around the world,” said Julie Fabsik-Swarts, EAPA CEO. “The Japanese version of the online CEAP Global course will equip Japan’s 40,000 clinical psychologists with the most up-to-date tools, knowledge and methodologies to improve the lives of Japanese employees and help businesses thrive. The CEAP Global course is designed to be adapted to practitioners in other countries and is further demonstration of EAPA’s commitment to supporting EA professionals across the globe in their important work.”
In October 2021, EAPA launched a refresh of the online CEAP course, which focuses on improving the user experience by simplifying access, allowing users to proceed at their own pace, and giving them the ability to select the coursework that meets with their training and certification needs, all aligned with current employee assistance best practices and the needs of today’s businesses.
“We are excited to be launching a Japanese version of the new online CEAP course, making culturally-attuned, self-paced training and certification more readily available for Japanese practitioners,” said Dr. Kaoru Ichikawa, board member of EAPA International and chairperson of EAPA’s Japan Branch. “The new CEAP platform will prepare more employee assistance professionals to deliver much-needed mental health services, lowering barriers to workforce productivity and improving employee satisfaction.”
About EAPA
EAPA is the global leader in the certification, support, development and networking of Employee Assistance (EA) professionals with members in over 40 countries around the globe. EAPA is the global leader of information and support for and about the EA profession. EAPA publishes the Journal of Employee Assistance, EAP NewsBrief, hosts the annual EAPA Institute and EXPO, and offers training and other resources to fulfill its mission: to promote the highest standards of Employee Assistance practice and the continuing development of EA professionals, programs and services. EAPA is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, USA. For more, visit www.eapassn.org.
