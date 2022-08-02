Aki Technologies Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Aki Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Adult Beverages Marketing Campaign of the Year category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

“One of Aki’s biggest value propositions lies in helping our brand partners understand their consumers’ most receptive moments,” said Risa Crandall, SVP of CPG & BevAlc Strategy and Sales at Aki Technologies. “And what’s really key is to have thoughtful conversations with our brand partners to figure out where to look to enhance brand performance. Our team works tirelessly to guide our partners to success amid an ever-shifting commerce landscape.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Aki Technologies was nominated in the Marketing Campaign of the Year category for Adult Beverages.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We are so pleased to be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

