Wantage Township Orders Major Real Estate Auction
62 lots in Wantage Township, Sussex County Up for Sale
With the expansion of working remotely, the lure of being in a scenic, relaxing, and safe area with a multitude of outdoor activity options has been a major draw for communities such as Wantage.”WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co is pleased to announce the sale of 62+/- lots by Order of Wantage Township. The residential and commercial lots will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, September 8, 2022. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann app.
— Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.
Wantage Township, like many other municipalities, is converting tax repossessed properties from government owned to privately owned. This accomplishes many goals including putting non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reducing Township liabilities, and taking fallow properties and having the private sector put them to use.
NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
Wantage Township has approximately sixty-two lots which will be sold in forty packages - an excellent opportunity for neighbors to add to their existing real estate holdings. Multiple packages have contiguous lots perfect for investors and developers looking to buy several to maximize their return.
“This is a wonderful section of our great State,” said Max Spann Jr, President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “With the expansion of working remotely, the lure of being in a scenic, relaxing, and safe area with a multitude of outdoor activity options has been a major draw for communities such as Wantage."
Wantage Township is a dream location for the “Nature Lover” with convenient access to High Point State Park, Stokes State Park and Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge. The properties will be sold in an Online Auction concluding Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Visit www.maxspann.com for a list of the properties included in the sale and register for the Property Information Package.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company has been auctioning Real Estate for over 60 years and has helped over 125 Municipalities and Government Agencies sell their Real Estate.
Call 888-299-1438 or visit www.maxspann.com for more information about these and other Max Spann auctions or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
Max Spann Jr.
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co
+1 908-735-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn