Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company Announces Auction of Two Preserved Farms in New Egypt, Ocean County, NJ

Huie North & Huie South Farms Huie South Farm 94.71+/- Acres Huie North Farm 98.33+/- Acres Excellent Visibility & Road Frontage Ponds on Both Farms

Live Auction with Simulcast Online Bidding to Be Held February 12th

With productive farmland, water features, and preservation in place, these properties are well positioned for agricultural operators and Buyers seeking both privacy and permanence.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

NEW EGYPT, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company announces the upcoming Auction of two preserved farms located off West Colliers Mill Road in New Egypt, Ocean County , New Jersey. These farms are offered by Ocean County as part of its farmland preservation initiative and will be sold individually at a live, in-person Auction with simulcast online bidding capability on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.The Auction presents a rare opportunity to acquire preserved farmland in a highly desirable portion of central New Jersey. The two farms consist of approximately 98.33± acres and 94.71± acres, respectively. Both properties are largely tillable, making them well suited for continued agricultural use, while also offering scenic open space, ponds located on each farm, and long-term land stewardship value.Importantly, each farm includes a designated Area of Exception, allowing a Buyer the opportunity to construct a custom single-family residence while preserving the surrounding farmland. This combination of preserved acreage with residential flexibility is increasingly difficult to find in Ocean County and the surrounding region.Located in the New Egypt area, the properties offer convenient access to major roadways while maintaining a rural setting known for its agricultural heritage. The surrounding area is characterized by active farms, equestrian properties, and preserved open space, providing an ideal environment for farmers, landowners, and buyers seeking a country lifestyle with long-term protection.“These farms represent a unique opportunity to acquire large preserved tracts with the added benefit of building a custom home,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. “With productive farmland, water features, and preservation in place, these properties are well positioned for agricultural operators and Buyers seeking both privacy and permanence.”The properties will be sold individually in a live Auction on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 10:00AM at the Ocean County Administration Building located at 101 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753. Interested Bidders may attend the Auction live or participate remotely through Max Spann’s online bidding platform and smartphone app. A Property Information Package , including maps, preservation details, auction terms, and bidding instructions, will be available prior to the auction by visiting www.maxspann.com About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive market exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.