Max Spann Auction Co. Announces Auction of 3.12+/- Acre Commercial Lot in East Windsor, Mercer County NJ

3.12+/- Acre Development Site East Windsor, NJ Located Between Routes 130 & 33

Highly Visible, Signalized Location in the Heart of East Windsor’s Commercial Corridor

This location is at the core of East Windsor’s thriving retail environment and presents a chance to deliver a high value commercial use in a heavily trafficked trade area.” — Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co.

EAST WINDSOR, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . is pleased to announce the upcoming online auction of a prime ±3.12‑acre development opportunity located at 89 Hickory Corner Road in East Windsor , New Jersey. The property is situated within one of the area’s most active commercial corridors in the State and will be sold through an online auction concluding Wednesday, December 10, 2025.Strategically located at the intersection of Route 130 and Route 33, the site offers exceptional visibility and is surrounded by major national retailers including Walmart and Home Depot. The property is zoned to accommodate a wide range of commercial uses, making it suitable for end users, developers, and investors seeking to capitalize on the region’s strong consumer traffic and expanding retail base.Permitted uses include grocery stores, retail sales of goods and services, restaurants, medical and professional offices, banks and financial institutions, hotels and motels, theaters, health clubs and wellness centers, indoor recreation, museums, civic spaces, and childcare centers. Accessory uses such as off‑street parking, outdoor dining, signage, public spaces, and plazas are also allowed.The property offers an opportunity to develop up to 35,000 square feet of commercial space, subject to approvals. “This location is at the core of East Windsor’s thriving retail environment and presents a chance to deliver a high value commercial use in a heavily trafficked trade area,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.East Windsor Township is a vibrant community in Mercer County, known for its diverse neighborhoods, thriving business corridors, and welcoming suburban character. The township offers an ideal mix of convenience and quality of life, with nearby shopping centers, parks, recreational amenities, and year-round community programming. Mercer County as a whole is a dynamic region of central New Jersey, celebrated for its strong economic base, cultural attractions, and easy access to major transportation routes connecting residents to the broader tri-state area.Interested buyers are encouraged to participate in the online auction through their computer or the Max Spann bidding app. Online bidding will open at 9:00 a.m. EST on Monday, December 8, 2025, and will close at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. Additional due diligence materials, including zoning information, maps, and the Property Information Package, are available at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888‑299‑1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Max Spann is a nationally recognized real estate auctioneer and advisor based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida. With over 50 years of experience, the firm delivers top market value through its Accelerated Auction Marketing system, combining extensive market exposure with transparent sale terms. Learn more at www.maxspann.com

