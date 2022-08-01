Submit Release
BDR.ai Shares Sales Strategies When In A Recession

LinkedIn Sequencing

LinkedIn Sequencing - Power templates for sales, marketing, recruiting, and more

BDR.ai announces all new eBook, newsletter, and LinkedIn Live to show companies how to effectively use LinkedIn outreach effectively during a recession

It's pretty apparent that we're living through another recession. The good news, more millionaires are made in these times than ever.”
— Chad Burmeister
CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether one believes that the US is currently in a recession or some other characterization of the economic slowdown, one has probably seen the signs that show up historically in an economic downturn. Signs include - fewer new logos open to look into one's solution, a higher than normal cancellation rate, and what many are now calling a hiring "pause" as opposed to past recessions when these were called hiring "freezes".

Today, Chad Burmeister, the CEO of BDR.ai (an XHumn.ai solution), shared creative ideas on a LinkedIn Live that anyone can use to "weather the storm" that we're currently in.

Agenda:

3rd Party Cookies Going Away, Now What!
LinkedIn Sequencing, By The Numbers
Give, Give, Give, Ask
In a Recession, Land & Expand

According to Chad, "It's pretty apparent that we're living through another recession. The good news, more millionaires are made in these times than ever. The bad news - sometimes it feels like the downturn is going to last forever."

From "The Death of the Third-Party Cookie" - 41% of marketers believe their biggest challenge will be their inability to track the right data, 44% of marketers predict a need to increase their spending by 5% to 25% in order to reach the same goals as 2021, and 23% of marketing experts plan on investing in email marketing software due to Google's new policy.

From Chapter 3 of the LinkedIn Sequencing eBook, LinkedIn Sequencing, By The Numbers:
-In 2021, we saw an 18.66% acceptance rate of LinkedIn Connection requests and 29.76% reply rate
-So far in 2022, we've seen a 36.28% acceptance rate, and 43.45% reply rate

According to a recent post by Henry Schuck, Founder & CEO of ZoomInfo, the top 10 most common new purchases in the last three months:

1) ZoomInfo
2) Salesforce
3) Gong
4) LinkedIn
5) Zendesk
6) Adobe
7) Electric
8) Vanta
9) Lattice
10) Intercom

"Inflation is up, sales are down, the stock market is correcting, a good new step for most technology companies - land and expand," Chad Burmeister, CEO, XHumn.ai (and BDR.ai, an XHumn.ai solution).

Resources available:

LinkedIn Sequencing Power Templates
Linked In Sequencing Presentation

About XHumn.ai: XHumn.ai delivers pipeline as a service, powered by artificial intelligence. Whether you are looking to penetrate 250 - 500 targeted accounts with warm introductions, or you serve the SMB or Mid-Market and need to penetrate thousands, the XHumn AI for Sales solutions have you covered.

About BDR.ai: BDR.ai, Always on Prospecting, was purpose built to augment a sales professionals daily outreach with LinkedIn sequencing.

Chad Burmeister
XHumn.ai
+1 800-933-0886
