Healthy Horizons Kicks Off National Breastfeeding Month with its Annual Lactation Room Giveaway

2022 Healthy Horizons Lactation Room Giveaway Partners

Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers and Corporate Lactation Services-Supporting Working Families for over 30 years

$5000 Grand Prize is Timely as More Breastfeeding Parents Return to the Workplace

We are looking for organizations that will use the prize to have a positive impact on their chest/breastfeeding employees and want to provide a family-friendly office experience.”
— Cassi Janakos
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate National Breastfeeding Month 2022, Healthy Horizons has announced its annual Lactation Room Giveaway. The Silicon Valley-based provider of Corporate Lactation Programs across North America will award one deserving organization a grand prize of equipment and supplies valued at $5000 for an employees’ lactation room. As more breastfeeding parents are returning to the workplace, Cassi Janakos, COO of Healthy Horizons, says it’s more important than ever to provide private, well-equipped lactation rooms.

“We are looking for organizations that will use the prize to have a positive impact on their chest/breastfeeding employees and want to provide a family-friendly office experience,” said Janakos. “The selection committee is made up of a panel of women and moms who are advocates for breastfeeding rights and gender equality.”

In addition to the grand prize, the individual submitting a winning nomination will also receive a personal breastfeeding bundle of prizes valued at more than $500. Individuals can nominate an organization through August 31, 2022, online at via this link. The Healthy Horizons Lactation Room Giveaway is open to organizations across the US and Canada.

The 2021 Grand Prize Winner was BASF, nominated by employee Janessa Dukes from the Freeport, TX location. Janessa nominated her workplace to “help provide their working mothers a dedicated space close to the production line to give them a safe and comfortable place to pump and store breast milk. A dedicated lactation room will give new mothers peace of mind as they make the decision to return to work after having a baby.”

Sheila Janakos, CEO of Healthy Horizons, added that “Being able to host this contest is especially meaningful to us this year because we are celebrating our 31st anniversary. “It’s very fulfilling for us to be able to provide this tangible support to breastfeeding parents in the workplace.”

Now in its fourth year, Healthy Horizons has partnered with businesses and community organizations for sponsorships and prize donations for the Annual Lactation Room Giveaway. “We are fortunate to have an amazing and supportive community that works together for the wellbeing of breastfeeding families. In this challenging year, companies like Ameda, Herb Lore, Bravado and many others have stepped up to join us in this project,” said Janakos.
The winner of the 2022 Lactation Room contest will be announced in September.

About Healthy Horizons: Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Janakos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS, to guide companies in setting up and maintaining workplace lactation rooms and new parent benefits programs. Ultimately, to better serve mothers and families as they return to work. Healthy Horizons is based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a first to market industry leader focused on innovation, education, and social good. Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services clients include a variety of forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations, Fortune 100 companies, and start-ups across the United States and Canada, including Ford Motor Company, PayPal and Amgen.

With Lactation Rooms in more than 120 cities and web-based offerings, the Healthy Horizons team has positively impacted over 1,000,000 women, parents and children while staying true to their core values of diversity and inclusion. For more information about Healthy Horizons, visit healthyhorizons.com.

