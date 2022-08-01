Read more about DCS Deploys Statewide Recruitment Team

Atlanta, Georgia — The Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the development of a new recruitment team. The newly established recruitment team consists of full-time recruiters that will lead in the talent acquisition function of the department. This includes but is not limited to managing end-to-end multiple recruitment processes in a timely and effective way. Additionally, will be responsible for promoting DCS’s reputation as a good place to work, laying a foundation for the work culture based on the DCS mission, vision, and values by ensuring that the best qualified, purpose-driven individuals pursue employment with DCS.

DCS Commissioner Michael W. Nail states, “ As our department moves forward, we will remain committed to the highest level of public safety and exceptional service to the citizens of the state of Georgia, by doing so, we are also dedicated to seeking out passionate and purpose-driven individuals to join the ranks as a DCS employee.” Having a dedicated team ensures that we are establishing and managing effective relationships with those seeking opportunities in our profession, Nail further adds.

The DCS Recruitment Team will be led by Katrina Hall.

Katrina received her Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Albany State University in 1998 and a Master’s Degree in Management/Leadership from Troy State University in 2003. She began her career with the State of Georgia in 1999 with the Department of Family and Children Services. In 2005, she transferred to the Georgia Department of Corrections as a Probation Officer in the Southwestern Judicial Circuit and was later promoted to Coordinating Chief Community Supervision Officer of the Tifton Judicial Circuit in 2012.

Katrina states, “We are on a mission to recruit and maintain a strong pipeline of highly qualified candidates who align with the mission and values of DCS.” Our team is excited and ready to begin working in communities across Georgia to attract high caliber talent while focusing on creating a good candidate experience, she added.

The team will consist of five recruiters, and each will be assigned two DCS Districts. These recruiters will be responsible for the entire talent acquisition process from start to finish working with the hiring manager to find the right fit for their position within their assigned districts.

District 1 and District 8 Recruiter: Kyle Aldrich

Kyle began his career with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision in May of 2017 as a Community Supervision Officer in the Statesboro DCS Office. While at the Statesboro DCS Office, he supervised a stratified caseload. Kyle honorably served in the United States Marine Corps. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Strayer University and is a P.O.S.T General Instructor and Adjunct Firearms Instructor. Kyle also served as the District Public Information Officer for District 1. He served as the Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer for the Savannah DCS office.

District 2 and District 3 Recruiter : Walter “Lance” Robins

Lance began his career as a Surveillance Officer with the Griffin Probation Office in 2014. He was promoted to a Probation Officer in the Thomaston Office and later promoted to CSO II with the Department of Community Supervision in 2016 and was later promoted to CSO III, supervising sex offender and mental health supervisees. In 2020, Lance accepted a position as a Field Training Officer in the Griffin Judicial Circuit. Lance honorably served in the United States Navy from 2006-2010 as an Aviation Ordnanceman and completed two expeditionary deployments to the Persian Gulf in support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice (Magna Cum Laude honors) in the Spring of 2014. Lance served as the Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer in the Griffin Judicial Circuit.





District 4 and District 10 Recruiter: Imisa Sturdivant

Imisa graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor’s degree in Family and Consumer Sciences in December of 2010. Imisa began her career with the Department of Corrections in 2012 serving on the Gainesville Probation Office Court Team. In February of 2017, Imisa transferred to the Athens Department of Community Supervision Office where she supervised a variety of caseloads. In November of 2017, Imisa was promoted to CSO III at the Athens Day Reporting Center. Imisa served as the Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer at the Conyers DCS Office.

District 5 and District 6 Recruiter: Andrew Houser

Andrew began his career with the Department of Community Supervision (DCS) in 2017 as an officer in the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit. He served as the District Public Information Officer for Districts 4 and 6. As District Public Information Officer, he served as a local spokesperson and media liaison for the department fostering relationships with local media outlets in assigned districts. In late 2019, Andrew was promoted to Community Supervision Officer III at the Clayton County Day Reporting Center in the Clayton Judicial Circuit. In 2021, Andrew was promoted to the position of Field Training Officer in the Atlanta Judicial Circuit. Andrew served as an Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer at the Atlanta DCS Office.

District 7 and District 9 Recruiter: Dame Brown

Dame earned a Bachelor's of Arts in Mass Communications/Public Relations from Paine College in 2006 and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix in December 2016. She is a California native who began her career with the Los Angeles County Probation Department in 2007.She has spent the past ten years working for the State of Georgia through the Department of Juvenile Justice, the Department of Corrections, and the Department of Community Supervision. Dame has held a variety of positions throughout her career. She has worked at the County and State levels with juvenile and adult clients both as a Detention Service Officer and a Probation/Parole Specialist. She has been responsible for overseeing tasks related to Court Services, Drug Court, SAAS, Sex Offenders, and Stratified Caseloads. Dame’s promotional achievements include DCS Field Training Officer, Assistant Chief, and most recently as a Sr. Assistant Chief Community Supervision Officer in the Cobb circuit.

DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold those under supervision accountable and reduce the state's recidivism rate. The department utilizes a holistic approach to offender supervision which involves all facets of the community including, but not limited to: victims and their families, programs for offenders and their families, involvement in community activities and partnerships with other criminal justice agencies. The department also provides supervisees with opportunities to make positive changes while in the community through individual support, programs and assistance.

