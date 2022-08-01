Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Announces End-Date for 18 Scratch-Off Games

New 2nd Chance promotional drawing date announced for 17 games

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date for 18 scratch-off games and the 2nd Chance promotional drawing date for 17 eligible scratch-off games.

Wednesday, August 31, 2022, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

  • Game #33 – Super 7’s ($5)*
  • Game #35 – Double Doubler ($1)
  • Game #38 – 10X the Cash ($2)
  • Game #49 – Money Bag Doubler ($2)
  • Game #51 – Extreme Green ($5)
  • Game #53 – Money Roll ($2)
  • Game #55 – Gold Rush ($5)
  • Game #61 – Crawfish Cash 2021 ($1)
  • Game #63 – Bingo (Purple) ($3)
  • Game #69 – Mudcat Cash ($1)
  • Game #70 – Casino Riches ($5)
  • Game #71 – Power 2X ($2)
  • Game #74 – Jack O Lantern Cash ($2)
  • Game #76 – Merry Money ($1)
  • Game #77 – Gnome for the Holidays ($2)
  • Game #78 – Holiday Wishes ($5)
  • Game #82 – I Heart Cash ($2)
  • Game #85 – Lucky Shamrock ($2)

Players have until Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Friday, December 2, 2022. Players have until Wednesday, November 30, 2022, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred.

*Super 7’s is the only scratch-off game not eligible for the 2nd Chance promotional drawing.

###

