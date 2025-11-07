Submit Release
Lottery Announces Early Conclusion to Cash 3 X3 Bonus Promotion

Overwhelming Player Response Leads to Record Sales

JACKSON, MISS. – Due to overwhelming player response and record sales, the Mississippi Lottery’s popular Cash 3 X3 Bonus Promotion is concluding today, Friday Nov. 7. All Cash 3 X3 winning bonus promotion tickets purchased through this date will be honored.

The promotion, which began Nov. 1 and was initially planned to run through Nov. 30, has reached the maximum amount of funds allocated for promotional prizes.

“The enthusiasm for this promotion has been incredible,” said Mississippi Lottery President Jeff Hewitt. “Our players really embraced the opportunity to triple their Cash 3 prizes, and participation exceeded expectations. We appreciate everyone who took part in celebrating our sixth anniversary in such a big way.”

Players are encouraged to stay tuned for more exciting promotions and announcements coming soon from the Mississippi Lottery.

For more information on current games, upcoming promotions and winning numbers, visit mslottery.com

