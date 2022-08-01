Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray Beach, Florida
Boca West Country Club helped break ground on a new Habitat for Humanity home to the deserving Jackson family who had a long-time dream of being homeowners.
It is our honor to help the Jackson family achieve their dream of home ownership in partnership with Habitat for Humanity.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray
— Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and GM, Boca West Country Club
Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home to the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
The home, located at 242 NW 6th Avenue, is the 12th local Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by Boca West Country Club over the last 10 years, helping to provide affordable homes earned by a hard-working family.
De’Vonta Jackson and Myshayla Wilfork are a young married couple with four children, Za’nyah (11), De’Vonta Jr. (6), De’Layah (4), and De’Mani (10 months). Myshayla was born and raised in Delray Beach and works as a cake decorator at Publix. De’Vonta was born in Boynton Beach and grew up in Delray. He is currently in the market for a job and hopes to receive an offer soon.
“It is our honor to help the Jackson family achieve their dream of home ownership in partnership with Habitat for Humanity,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “We have established a legacy of investing in community programs that have the power to change lives. Meeting this young family was so gratifying and we were very grateful to be a part of this.”
The Jackson family put in 600 hours of “sweat equity” working on their home throughout the construction process along with Habitat volunteers. The family also met the Habitat homeowner requirements of attending workshops that address financial literacy, cleanliness and home maintenance, effective parenting, hurricane preparation, energy conservation, and more.
Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County was incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1991 and supports the communities of Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach. The Habitat process goes back to the traditional values of reward through effort. Each partner family is required to pay back the actual cost of the home through a non-interest-bearing mortgage, with monthly payments of principal, taxes, and insurance. The system is designed to
build self-esteem in the partner families. For more information about Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach please view the website at: http://www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org/.
About Boca West Country Club
Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include a Core Training studio, Spinning studio and Aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.
Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.
For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about membership, please call 561.488.6934.
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
email us here