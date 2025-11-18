Boca West Country Club Boca West Country Club's new Aquatics Center Boca West Country Club's new Lifestyle Center

Boca West is the Highest Ranked Residential Club in Tri-County Region

We are so honored to be recognized and, as the rankings show, we are committed to maintaining the highest level of member experience.” — Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and COO, Boca West Country Club

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca West Country Club Ranked #12 of Top Golf & Country Clubs in the World and Highest Ranked Residential Club in Tri-County RegionClub Leaders Forum Issues List of 150 Best Platinum Clubsin the World Every Two YearsBoca West Country Club has been ranked #12 of the Top 150 Platinum Golf & Country Clubs in the world by the Club Leaders Forum. Boca West was the highest ranked in South Florida’s Tri-County area and it moved up one spot from its ranking of #13 in 2023 and #14 in 2021. Platinum Club status is the pinnacle of recognition for private clubs around the world and acknowledgement as a Platinum Club is the most revered in the private club industry.Platinum Clubs of the World 2026-27 elections are conducted by Club Leaders Forum every two years. Platinum Clubs excel in best practices and represent the standard of Excellence for the finest private Golf & Country Clubs and City Clubs around the globe. The Top 150 Golf & Country Clubs and Top 150 City Clubs are elected by an international panel of experts, historians, and connoisseurs in a confidential ballot and that is certified as true and correct.“Boca West continues to climb in the ranks, now as number 12 in the world, as one of the top golf and country clubs,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “We are so honored to be recognized and, as the rankings show, we are committed to maintaining the highest level of member experience. This recognition is a true testament to the entire Boca West family.”About Platinum Clubs of the WorldPlatinum Clubsof the World accept applications from Clubs around the World as well as recommendations from the Panel to appear on a Preliminary Ballot. This Ballot is sent out to the Panel for review in advance of the vote which takes place every two years (odd years). The Panel then has the opportunity to recommend additions or deletions in assembling the Final Ballot. Only Private Golf, Country and City Clubs are eligible for consideration for Platinum Clubs of the World status.After receiving recommendations from the Panel, Club Leaders Forum distributes the Final Ballot. Panel Members are asked to vote for each Club on the Ballot that they have visited, considering the Platinum Clubs of the World Six Selection Criteria, as approved by the Club Leaders Forum Advisory Board. The Panel may amend their vote as many times as they wish during the 30-day voting period.The vote is conducted electronically and confidentially through a third party. Points are awarded by the position and ranking that the Panelist assigns to each Club. The total number of points is calculated and divided by the total number of Panelists who have visited a Club to determine the final points score.About Boca West Country ClubLocated in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, six renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping - Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service.Last year, the Club recently opened its $70 million, 110,000-square-foot, fully renovated, two-story Lifestyle Center, which includes a 96,000 square foot Aquatic Complex, 20,000 square feet of fitness studios, with state-of-the-art technology for spin, aerobics, Pilates and core training. The expansion also includes enhanced activity areas, including a fully renovated spa, cabana shop, poker room, card room, game lounge, locker rooms/lounge, business center, and Market Square, as well as several restaurants, including Cabana Bar & Grill, an alfresco restaurant and bar overlooking the pools and the Palmer Golf Course.Boca West is honored to be a Platinum Clubs of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers.For more information, visit bocawestcc.org. To inquire about club membership, call (561) 488-6934.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.