The 6th Annual Starboard Group / United We Rock Toy Drive & Concert to be held Dec. 5th, Old School Square, Delray Beach

The free community event will benefit local children's charities

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sixth Annual Starboard Group/United We Rock Toy Drive and Concert will be held on Friday, December 5 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Old School Square Amphitheatre in Delray Beach. The community event is free to the public.Billy Cunningham, top South Florida real-estate professional and a founder of The Starboard Group, a team of real estate professionals and entrepreneurs that also founded The Starboard Foundation , have joined forces for the sixth year with Daniel Hartwell, the concert producer behind United We Rock Foundation and The International Beatles On The Beach Festival.THE MUSICHeadlining the night is the world-class band Private Stock, performing their electrifying “Rock and Roll Fantasy” show — a nonstop journey through classic hits by Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Journey, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Heart, AC/DC, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, and more! They’ve rocked audiences for four U.S. Presidents and at festivals around the world — and now they’re bringing their arena-style power and pure joy to Delray Beach for one incredible night under the stars.THE MISSIONEveryone is encouraged to bring a NEW, unwrapped toy to place in Santa’s Giant Toy Box at the front of the stage. Every gift helps bring holiday magic to children and families served by these local charities:• Delray Citizens for Delray Police• The Boys & Girls Club• Roots & Wings Foundation• Eat Better Live Better• The Achievement Centers for Children & Families• The EJS ProjectThe event is FREE for everyone, but those looking to add a little extra sparkle can grab a limited VIP experience, which includes:• A reserved seat• A complimentary drink• An exclusive collectible VIP laminate pass“This is what the holidays are all about,” says co-founder Daniel Hartwell. “Rock & Roll, community, and compassion — bringing people together to make sure every child wakes up smiling on Christmas morning.”Adds Billy Cunningham, “Each year, we see the mountain of toys grow higher, and the joy it brings to these kids is beyond words. It’s proof that when our community rocks together, we truly make a difference.”For more information or to purchase VIP tickets, please visit UnitedWeRockFoundation.com.

