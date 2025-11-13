Hilton West Palm Beach Launches Poolside "Jingle & Mingle" Holiday Bar

Hilton West Palm Beach Santa at Hilton West Palm Beach Celebrate the holidays at Hilton West Palm Beach

Hilton West Palm Beach ushers in the holiday season with festive cocktails, Santa sightings, family fun, and more

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA CONTACTS:Alexandra WoodAlexandra.Wood@Hilton.com(561) 379-9105Elizabeth Kelley GraceThe Buzz Agency for Hilton West Palm BeachElizabeth@thebuzzagency.net(561) 702-7471Hilton West Palm Beach Launches Poolside " Jingle & Mingle " Holiday BarHilton West Palm Beach is debuting Jingle & Mingle, a festive outdoor bar experience filled with cozy firepits, lounge seating, and a lineup of spirited events for all ages.The bar will feature a curated menu of seasonal cocktails like the Santa’s Cocoa Clause (bourbon, hot chocolate, orange liqueur), Mint Condition Espresso, and S’more The Merrier (Michter’s Bourbon, toasted marshmallow cordial, chocolate bitters). For those craving something cozy, the Mull It Over wine and Peppermint Patty Cocoa offer warm winter comfort.Leading up to the holidays, Jingle & Mingle will feature programming including:• Paint & Sip: Holiday Wine Glass Edition (Tuesday, December 2 at 6:00PM): Paint wine glasses alongside artist Sonia Giusto. The evening includes seasonal drinks, light bites, and a relaxed, festive atmosphere at the Jingle & Mingle Holiday Bar.• A Toast to the Season Cocktail Class (Tuesday, December 16 at 6:00PM): Join mixologist Hauk Cornell for a hands-on cocktail experience that’s all about shaking things up and having fun with craft winter-inspired drinks.• Ugly Sweater Trivia (Friday, December 19 at 6:00PM): Hosted by Good as Gold Events, this trivia showdown features music, prizes, and a contest for the ugliest sweater.On Thursday, December 18, the public can enjoy a heartwarming evening filled with festive activities at Hilton West Palm Beach. From 4:30-7:30PM, meet Santa Claus and take home a printed keepsake. Sip hot cocoa and nibble on cookies while crafting holiday-themed creations at the craft station, then gather at Jingle & Mingle for an outdoor screening of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch at 7:00PM.Guests are invited to turn their visit into a holiday-cation with the Season’s Savings package, which includes 15% off a two-night stay, a $50 dining credit per stay, and late checkout. With seasonal menus at Galley and MICHELIN Selected Moody Tongue Sushi, plus walkable holiday events throughout Downtown West Palm Beach and CityPlace, Hilton West Palm Beach offers the perfect home base for festive fun just steps from the action.Jingle & Mingle is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from November 28, 2025, to January 3, 2026, from 5:00-9:00PM. Seating is limited; reservations available on OpenTable.Hilton West Palm Beach is located at 600 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL, 33401. For more information or to make a reservation, visit hiltonwestpalmbeach.com or call (561) 231-6000.Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at Stories.Hilton.com.###About Hilton West Palm BeachCentrally located in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach, the newly reimagined AAA 4-Diamond Hilton West Palm Beach features an array of world-class amenities, including four enhanced dining destinations, an oversized pool deck lined with cushioned cabanas and palm trees, refreshed guestrooms and suites, a curated art program that embodies the artistic energy of South Florida, and so much more. The 400-room lifestyle hotel is connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, located just two miles from world-famous Palm Beach, walking distance to the Brightline station and directly across the street from CityPlace, shopping and dining. This resort-like oasis features oversized lawn games, family-friendly activities, complimentary airport and neighborhood transportation, specialty group fitness classes, lobby bar and an outdoor fire pit. Guests looking to host events have a variety of options, including over 35,000-square-feet of total event space, 9 meeting rooms, outdoor event lawns and a large ballroom measuring 13,350-square-feet. Visitors can lounge at the resort-style pool, play family-friendly lawn games, ride a bike to Palm Beach, vibe to live entertainment, or break a sweat with a group fitness class.About Hilton Hotels & ResortsFor over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the globe, connecting people, cultures and communities. Offering striking design and vibrant communal spaces—from buzzing lobbies to lively bars, best-in-class restaurants, and iconic gatherings— Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the place to see and be seen in the world’s most sought-after destinations. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts is where the world comes together, and travelers are masterfully hosted with expertise and care. Experience a legendary stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.

