80,864 samples collected as of 15:00 today among key groups and those leaving home for work; 29,452 returned as negative

MACAU, August 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that with regard to the NAT drive for key groups and those who need to leave home for work, a total of 80,864 samples have been collected as of 15:00 today (1 August); among them, 29,452 samples have been analysed, and their results are negative.

Before heading to the NAT station for sampling, it is necessary to undertake a rapid antigen test (RAT) and declare the result through the Macao Health Code. Only those with a negative RAT result can be sampled at the NAT stations. If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, an ambulance should be called (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222). The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance. Relevant nucleic acid testing will be arranged for all of them by the authorities.