CTT Will Resume Normal Operation from 2nd Aug

MACAU, August 1 - From 2nd  Aug onwards, Macao Post & Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) will resume mail delivery services and reopen service points including: General Post Office, all branch post offices*, Macao Postal Savings (Caixa Económica Postal), philatelic shop, eSignTrust Registration Authority of Division of Electronic Certification Services, Area of Radio Licensing, Macao Network Information Centre (MONIC) and the Communications Museum.

EMS and parcel service counters will be only available for mail pick up, for sending postal items by EMS and parcels please proceed to General Post Office counters. For sending postal items to overseas, please refer to https://www.ctt.gov.mo/MacauPost/Contents/News.aspx?pm=3460

For the prevention of the epidemic, citizens who access CTT facilities are kindly requested to wear masks, scan the Venue QR code for recording itinerary, present the "Macao Health Code", and cooperate with the crowd control measures at service points.

*Branch Post Offices at the Terminal, Airport and Taipa Terminal will remain closed until further notice.

