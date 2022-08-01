ABSee Me Offers Inclusive Learning Resources for the Classroom with Back-to-School Collection
ABSee Me Founder Christina Spencer shows new back-to-school classroom resources for children in preschool and elementary.
ABSee Me's back-to-school line includes a new learning puzzle, domino game, and other classroom resources.
Created by a former teacher, the new products will empower educators to support a diverse learning environment, and academic and social needs for young learners
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that more than 50 percent of children in the United States are minorities. ABSee Me founder and former teacher Christina Spencer formed the concept for her brand after recognizing that curriculum materials did not reflect the diversity and identities of all students. The new items will include three supplementary learning tools made specifically for the classroom – the Alphabet Bulletin Board Set, Numbers 0-10 Bulletin Board Set, and 2D Shapes Bulletin Board Set. Additional products like the 3-Letter Word Puzzles and 90s Hip-Hop Counting Dominoes are also fun resources that will improve academic learning and build an inclusive environment.
“Since our launch earlier this year, we've received such positive feedback from teachers, parents, and caregivers,” says Christina Spencer, founder of ABSee Me. “As a former teacher, I know it’s almost impossible to find games and hands-on activities that will make all students feel represented, and that’s why I created ABSee Me. My goal is to make learning fun and relatable for young children, and this back-to-school collection will help teachers facilitate a more inclusive classroom. ”
The educational toy company launched in February 2022, and this is its third product rollout. Items from the back-to-school collection will help children acquire critical math vocabulary, build phonics skills through play, and improve fine motor, problem-solving, and social skills. All products are available for sale online, and customers who sign up for the newsletter will receive exclusive discounts and early learning tips.
About ABSee Me
ABSee Me supports diversity by producing educational toys and resources with an authentic representation of Black and Brown people. The platform offers puzzles, games, free printables, and articles to help caregivers and teachers provide a culturally inclusive environment for young children. The company was founded by Christina Spencer, an educator, former curriculum specialist, and entrepreneur. To learn more, visit ABSeeMe.com and follow @absee.me on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
Nicole Blake-Baxter
The Blake Agency
+1 678-957-7675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn