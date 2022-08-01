ABSee Me Offers Inclusive Learning Resources for the Classroom with Back-to-School Collection

ABSee Me Founder Christina Spencer shows new back-to-school classroom resources for children in preschool and elementary. ABSee Me's back-to-school line includes a new learning puzzle, domino game, and other classroom resources.

Created by a former teacher, the new products will empower educators to support a diverse learning environment, and academic and social needs for young learners

As a former teacher, I know it’s almost impossible to find games and hands-on activities that will make all students feel represented, and that’s why I created ABSee Me.” — Christina Spencer, founder of ABSee Me