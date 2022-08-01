Submit Release
Troop J Weekly Report (07/25/22-07/31/22)

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 0

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 1

# of DV Arrests – 1

07-27-22

Corporal Blaine Silk stopped a vehicle operated by Alexander Lawrence (31) of Franklin for a vehicle defect on Route 1 in Ellsworth. Alexander has a suspended driver's license for OUI and is currently on bail with conditions not to possess alcohol. Alcohol was visible in the vehicle. Alexander was arrested and charged with Operating After Suspension and Violating Conditions of Release.

07-28-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer summonsed Nicole Merritt (39) of Lambert Lake for Theft by Unauthorized Taking, Class C after a lengthy investigation for financial exploitation, an interview with Trooper Josh Lander and Trooper Kim Sawyer and a polygraph with Detective Ben Sweeney.

As a result of a traffic stop in Blue Hill, Corporal Owen Reed charged Christopher Parks (56) with Operating After Suspension-Infraction.

07-30-22

Trooper Kim Sawyer responded to a motor vehicle accident on the Woodland Road.in Princeton. Mark Olsson (56) of Barring Plantation was summoned for Operating Under the Influence-Drugs, Violating Conditions of Release, Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle and a traffic offense summons for Failure to Provide Evidence of Insurance.

Corporal Blaine Silk received a complaint of threatening Arthur Taylor (62) of Addison was arrested for Terrorizing after sending explicit threats. The incident occurred in Milbridge.

As a result of a call for a welfare check Corporal Owen Reed arrested Daniel Bergin (42) of Blue Hill for Possession of Firearms by Felon after a search warrant was drafted and his home was search, resulting in the recovery of four firearms. The Hancock County Sheriff’s office assisted on scene.

07-31-22

Trooper Travis Chapman and Corporal Owen Reed responded to a residence in Sedgwick where it was reported that Travis Ruggiero (33) of Sedgwick was causing damage to a residence. Investigation revealed that Travis had done damage to the residence and made threats to burn it down. Travis was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and terrorizing.

Trooper Travis Chapman responded to Blue Hill for a report of an individual sleeping behind a building. Investigation revealed that the male identified as Martin Hipsky (54) of Ohio had been drinking and possessed alcohol. Martin had bail conditions from a previous OUI arrest and was not allowed to possess or consume alcohol. Trooper Chapman summonsed Martin for violating conditions of release.

07-31-22

Trooper Steven Mahon arrested Austin Britton (19) of Sullivan, for Criminal Speed after a traffic stop in Sullivan.  100 mph in a 45mph zone

Trooper Steven Mahon responded to a threatening complaint in Hancock where it was found that Christopher Nicoll (57) of Pennsylvania, had pointed a firearm at several people after a confrontation.  Nicoll was arrested for Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon.  Hancock Sheriff Office assisted.

