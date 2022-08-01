Join MDC staff for a women’s handgun workshop Aug. 30 at Ammo Alley

Body

Hartsburg, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites women aged 14 and older to participate in a handgun workshop. This workshop will teach the basics of operating a handgun and shooting fundamentals, and it will run from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 30.

This workshop will be composed of two different aspects. The first part will be a classroom instruction with hands-on learning following. This hands-on portion of the workshop will involve one-on-one shooting instruction with MDC staff. Both aspects will be provided free of charge.

Handguns and ammunition will be provided by MDC for free, but a range fee of $15 will be paid to Ammo Alley directly. Participants are welcome to bring their own unloaded, cased handguns but will be required to provide their own new factory ammunition. No reloads will be allowed.

Girls aged 14-17 will need to be accompanied by an adult, and prior registration for all participants is required.

This event will be held at Ammo Alley, located at 11562 County Road 395 in Hartsburg. From Jefferson City, head three miles north of the Jefferson City Missouri River Bridge and turn onto County Road 395 just off Highway 63.

To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4To.

For more information about this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4T4. For any questions, contact Ashley Edwards at Ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.