Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcome New Agent

Regional Business Brokerage Firm welcomes new agent, Kimberly Ramsey, on board.

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina is excited to announce that Kimberly Ramsey has joined their team. Kimberly brings 30+ years of business experience to her Transworld Business Advisor role and has over 10 years of corporate finance experience with expertise in process improvement, driving costs savings and productivity, and managing business operations of multi-billion-dollar corporations.

“We are so excited to have Kimberly join our team, as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our growing business brokerage office,” says Tony Khoury, Managing Director.

Kimberly has worked domestically and internationally with background in various manufacturing, financial services, and technology companies. She also has experience working with smaller start-up companies as well as managing her own real estate investment company and strives to apply her analytical and business acumen skills to help clients navigate the buying and selling process. Kimberly holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Kentucky, a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and is a graduate of the GE Financial Management Program. When she is not spending time with her husband and 3 kids, Kimberly enjoys golfing, traveling, and cheering on her favorite college basketball teams.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.