Romacorp, Inc. Selects Tampa for the First Bones & Burgers

Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, has selected Tampa, Florida as the inaugural location for its fast-casual Bones & Burgers brand.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romacorp, Inc., the parent company of Tony Roma’s, the world’s largest casual dining concept and widely recognized brand that specializes in ribs, announced that it has selected Tampa, Florida as the inaugural location for its fast-casual Bones & Burgers brand. The menu will cater to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space.

Bones & Burgers will be located in the food court of Tampa’s International Plaza and Bay Street, the dominant shopping and dining destination on the west coast of Florida, located adjacent to the Tampa International Airport. This will mark the first Bones & Burgers location, adding to the 95 restaurants that Tony Roma’s currently operates globally.

“Bones & Burgers is a key component of our growth strategy, and Tampa is the perfect city to introduce this concept and new menu items,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO Romacorp, Inc. “As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Tony Roma’s, it is timely to honor this milestone by launching a new dining experience that will bring our flavorful ribs and burgers to more communities across the US and the world.”

“We are thrilled that International Plaza has been selected for the first Bones & Burgers location,” said Gary Malfroid, general manager of the center. “We believe the concept will be very popular with both our regular and tourist customers.”

Bones & Burgers was inspired by Romacorp’s 50+ years in the rib business and will feature the famous Tony Roma’s Baby Back Ribs, in addition to new premium burgers and burger bowls. The menu will target busy customers who want bold flavors in a quick-service restaurant.

In addition to opening Bones & Burgers in Tampa, the company also plans to open Tony Roma’s restaurants in North Carolina and Montana before the end of the year. Earlier this year, it was announced that Romacorp, Inc. plans to open 200 locations over the next decade.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com