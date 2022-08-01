Striping Work Planned for 6th Street and 22nd Avenue Intersection in Brookings

For Immediate Release: Friday, July 29, 2022

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the region striping crew will be installing thermoplastic pavement marking at the intersection of 6th Street and 22nd Avenue in Brookings during the evening hours of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.

New pavement marking will be installed around the intersection for the dual left turning lanes. The work is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m., and is planned to be completed by 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, weather permitting. Lane closures will be used, and no left turn movements will be permitted while the work is being completed.

