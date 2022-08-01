Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,290 in the last 365 days.

Striping Work Planned for 6th Street and 22nd Avenue Intersection in Brookings

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 29, 2022

Contact: John Rittershaus, Engineer, 605-688-5001 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that the region striping crew will be installing thermoplastic pavement marking at the intersection of 6th Street and 22nd Avenue in Brookings during the evening hours of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. 

New pavement marking will be installed around the intersection for the dual left turning lanes. The work is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m., and is planned to be completed by 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, weather permitting. Lane closures will be used, and no left turn movements will be permitted while the work is being completed.

For further information, contact John Rittershaus, Engineer IV, at 605-688-5001 or Jeff Brink, SDDOT Engineering Supervisor, at 605-882-5166.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Striping Work Planned for 6th Street and 22nd Avenue Intersection in Brookings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.