SPINALCORD.COM Launches new Awards Recognizing Excellence Within the Spinal Cord Injury Community
The SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards give injury survivors and their families an easy way to find superior products, services, and support
These awards recognize the efforts of individuals and organizations that provide superior support. These badges are not for sale, each recipient earned them through dedication to the SCI community."”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinalCord.com, a leading voice and resource for spinal cord injury (SCI) survivors and their families, has just launched its “Best of” Awards. These awards recognize those that are having a positive impact within the SCI community.
— Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com
The awards are also designed to provide SCI survivors and their families a quick way to spot individuals and organizations that deliver superior products, services, and support. Each award recipient is vetted by SpinalCord.com and its contributors, including SCI survivors, family members, caretakers, advocates, physicians, nurses, rehab specialists, researchers, attorneys, and more.
“There are a lot of products and services out there for the SCI community, but not all are created equally,” says Vinny Dolan, Executive Director of SpinalCord.com. “These awards recognize the efforts of individuals and organizations that provide superior support – those that are having an immediate and direct impact on the quality of life survivors and their families experience after a Spinal Cord Injury.”
Recipients of the award receive a unique digital badge that they can feature on their website to let visitors know that they’re highly recommended within the community. In addition, SpinalCord.com is highlighting them on a special page dedicated to winners.
“These badges are not for sale,” adds Dolan. “Each recipient earned them through their dedication to the SCI community, and we hope that they display them proudly to further help survivors and families find the best of the best within the community.”
To learn more about the SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards and to see the full list of winners, visit www.spinalcord.com/best-of-awards.
About SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards
The SpinalCord.com “Best Of” Awards recognize excellence across various categories. The credentials of each nominee are carefully considered by the SpinalCord.com team and contributors. While methodology differs by category, it may include reputation, customer service, expertise, longevity, and access, and each recipient has a positive consumer/community rating. The penultimate test is which organizations provide the best service to the community. The awards are not a form of advertising and cannot be purchased.
About SpinalCord.com
SpinalCord.com is an informational resource founded by Dale Swope and Angela Rodante, who have decades of experience helping SCI survivors and families recover financially, emotionally, and socially. Today, the website is not only trusted within the community, but used by hospitals, universities, rehab facilities, and paralysis recovery centers around the country. Consisting of over 1,400 pages including helpful directories, SpinalCord.com offers a wealth of information and visitors can also speak with an expert via phone, email, or chat.
Vinny Dolan
SpinalCord.com
+1 877-336-7192
