In an episode of IR Talks, Luiz F. Fustaino, Unigel’s IR Officer, tell us about his professional career

In an episode of IR Talks, Luiz F. Fustaino, Unigel's IR Officer, tell us about his professional careerSãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Where does talent come from? It is not developed at a moment's notice, anyhow. This is one of the lessons taught by Luiz Felipe Fustaino – also known as "Fusta" – on IR Talks, the investor relations talk show hosted by MZ, the leader in investor relations solutions. In charge of Unigel's IR department, he talks about the academic background of professionals and explains how the company is preparing for its IPO.
Mr. Fustaino navigated through a complex path before assuming various responsibilities at Unigel, where he serves as both Investor Relations Officer and Chief Treasury and External Communications Officer. Graduating in Economics and Journalism gave him an advantage during his professional journey. “Working in the Investor Relations industry allows me to bring together the best of two worlds – the communication skills I learned in Journalism and the logical reasoning skill I learned in Economics.”
During the talk, he told MZ that he has currently focused on the three following actions at the company:
- Laying the groundwork for the IPO, which should be held soon;
- Training qualified professionals to take on responsibilities in the Investor Relations sector; and
- Performing actions so the company can meet ESG demands, while communicating that to shareholders.
To him, however, the greatest challenge is also what excites him the most during his IR work routine – people. “Dealing with different people with complex profiles and building trust-based relationships to support my decision-making is one of the most difficult and gratifying things of my work,” he added. Watch the video for the full interview and learn more how Fusta and Unigel want to boost their IR results.
The new episode will air this Monday, August 1st, at 12 pm, on MZ's Youtube channel
IR Talks
We host a new episode of IR Talks featuring unique guests every month. In the show, Investor Relations executives from key Brazilian publicly held companies and fund managers share their experiences and career challenges. The episodes become available on the MZ Portal, the largest capital markets ecosystem, bringing together in a single platform a complete menu of earnings conference calls, market studies, material facts and exclusive articles.
About MZ
MZ (mzgroup.com) is the largest and leading global player of investor relations (IR) solutions. Founded in 1999, the Company has surpassed the mark of 2,000 websites published, currently serving over 800 companies and investment management firms listed on 12 stock exchanges. With the purpose of empowering IR strategies, MZ delivers innovative technologies and exceptional customer service, ensuring long-term partnerships.
