Michael Twyman joins FON as Entrepreneur-in-Residence
EINPresswire.com/ -- FON announced today that Michael Twyman has joined the FON organization as its Entrepreneur-in-Residence. Mr. Twyman is responsible for defining and executing FON’s organic and inorganic growth strategies for its advanced C5ISR technology segment.
Mr. Twyman has enjoyed a long career leading business growth in the aerospace and defense sector. Prior to joining FON, Mr. Twyman was President of Cubic Mission Solutions, the C5ISR segment within Cubic’s portfolio. He developed the strategic plan to create and acquire a dual use technology portfolio. Mr. Twyman built leading positions in protected communications, restricted space, New Space (commercial LEO/MEO/GEO), digital intelligence, and 5G/IoT markets, and achieved a 10X increase in sales through integrating and growing both acquisitions and legacy businesses. Mr. Twyman architected efforts to significantly improve business segment profitability, increased addressable pipeline by more than 40X, and won programs/design positions valued at >$4B to position Cubic for continued growth.
Prior to Cubic, Mr. Twyman served as Northrop Grumman’s Sector Vice President & General Manager, Defense Systems Division (DSD) ($2.2B), where he led the Corporate Strategy for Command and Control (C2) and Communications. Mr. Twyman drove the execution and growth of multiple $1B+ programs of record including F-35 Communications, Navigation, and Identify friend or foe (CNI), fielding of the US Navy CANES system, and the Battlefield Airborne Communication Node (BACN) program.
"We are very excited to have someone with Mike’s incredible background guiding our Federal C5ISR growth strategy,” said Bradford Powell, President of FON Federal. “His ability to connect the dots across an advanced technology business portfolio to deliver superior solutions for our customers is unmatched.”
Previously, Mr. Twyman progressed as Vice President of multiple business units at Northrop Grumman (Integrated C3I Systems, Communications and Systems Technology, Joint Network Systems, Communication and Information Systems), and Director Communication and Information Systems, where he created strategies and built the team to grow a communications business to over $1B.
FON Managing Partner David Walsh commented, “Mike has consistently crafted and executed strategies for creating enduring C5ISR capabilities that matter to our Warfighters. At each stage of his career, he has succeeded in building teams that leverage the power of advanced technologies and open systems to deliver solutions that are foundational to how our customers do their jobs every day. With the urgency our nation faces around the world, Mike is the right person to lead our C5ISR efforts at FON.”
Currently, Mr. Twyman also serves as Director Dual-Use Technology & Applications for EvoNexus a non-profit technology incubator assisting companies in realizing defense applications for 5G, AI, robotics, AR/VR, IoT, cyber, Big Data, cloud, wireless, additive manufacturing, optics, sensors, and semi-conductor technologies. He serves on the board of directors for Integrity Defense Systems and Bandak Aviation Inc., leading strategic growth and operations initiatives.
Mr. Twyman was selected to the 2020 Wash100 list of most influential leaders in the GovCon public and private sector (https://www.wash100.com/). He was honored by the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering and the Rady School of Management as a Fellow of the Architecture-based System Engineering program for contributing to program success as an industry advisor.
Mr. Twyman holds a Bachelor of Arts in Applied Mathematics from California State University at Long Beach, and an MBA from George Mason University, where he was selected as the outstanding class graduate. He also successfully completed the International Business Program at the Wilson Centre, Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge University, and the Executive Marketing Program at the University of California, Los Angeles.
ABOUT US: FON Advisors, LLC is a global advisory firm specializing in the ADG Industry whose core service lines are Investment Banking; Valuation Advisory; Management Consulting; and Investing. FON Corporate Finance, LLC is a middle-market investment bank that provides objective strategic and financial advice to its clients. FON Valuation Services, LLC provides valuation services for a variety of transaction, financial reporting, compliance, and tax purposes. FON Capital, LLC utilizes the profound experience throughout the FON platform to execute opportunistic investments in small to mid-market companies. www.fonadvisors.com
David Walsh, Managing Partner
ABOUT US: FON Advisors, LLC is a global advisory firm specializing in the ADG Industry whose core service lines are Investment Banking; Valuation Advisory; Management Consulting; and Investing. FON Corporate Finance, LLC is a middle-market investment bank that provides objective strategic and financial advice to its clients. FON Valuation Services, LLC provides valuation services for a variety of transaction, financial reporting, compliance, and tax purposes. FON Capital, LLC utilizes the profound experience throughout the FON platform to execute opportunistic investments in small to mid-market companies. www.fonadvisors.com
