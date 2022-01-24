Bradford Powell joins FON as President, FON Federal
Bradford’s experience delivering solutions across a diverse mission set...gives FON a distinct advantage in truly moving the needle for our clients.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Walsh, Managing Partner of FON, announced today that Bradford Powell has joined the FON organization as President of FON Federal. Mr. Powell is responsible for defining and executing FON’s growth strategy for its federal professional services and advanced technology segments.
Mr. Powell brings over 20 years’ experience in aerospace & defense acquisitions, management, and leadership. Prior to joining FON Federal, Mr. Powell was the vice president and general manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence. In that role he was responsible for Cubic’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) commercial software portfolio and M&A activities. Previously Mr. Powell held multiple senior P/L director positions at Northrop Grumman involving software and hardware systems. He was also responsible for the successful pursuit and capture of multiple C4ISR franchise programs related to tactical airborne networking and senior leader communications.
FON Federal applies the operational experience of its employees to tailor emerging commercial technologies for use by the most demanding end users in Government. It focuses on solving challenges that cannot be readily met by the traditional Department of Defense & Intelligence Community acquisition process, delivering systems critical to successful mission execution.
Mr. Walsh said, “FON is focused on bringing operationally-relevant innovations built on cutting edge technologies to operators regularly in harm’s way. Bradford’s experience delivering solutions across a diverse mission set and his experience supporting real-world operational activities gives FON a distinct advantage in truly moving the needle for our clients.”
As an acquisitions officer in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Powell served as the program manager for a portfolio of tactical data link integration programs. During his service at Hanscom Air Force Base, he initiated the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program and led the initial fielding of Link 16 on the F-15C/D/E and F-16 blk 50 fleets.
Mr. Powell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration, with honors, from the University of Chicago.
