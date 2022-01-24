Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,326 in the last 365 days.

Bradford Powell joins FON as President, FON Federal

FON logo

Bradford’s experience delivering solutions across a diverse mission set...gives FON a distinct advantage in truly moving the needle for our clients.”
— David Walsh
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Walsh, Managing Partner of FON, announced today that Bradford Powell has joined the FON organization as President of FON Federal. Mr. Powell is responsible for defining and executing FON’s growth strategy for its federal professional services and advanced technology segments.

Mr. Powell brings over 20 years’ experience in aerospace & defense acquisitions, management, and leadership. Prior to joining FON Federal, Mr. Powell was the vice president and general manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence. In that role he was responsible for Cubic’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) commercial software portfolio and M&A activities. Previously Mr. Powell held multiple senior P/L director positions at Northrop Grumman involving software and hardware systems. He was also responsible for the successful pursuit and capture of multiple C4ISR franchise programs related to tactical airborne networking and senior leader communications.

FON Federal applies the operational experience of its employees to tailor emerging commercial technologies for use by the most demanding end users in Government. It focuses on solving challenges that cannot be readily met by the traditional Department of Defense & Intelligence Community acquisition process, delivering systems critical to successful mission execution.

Mr. Walsh said, “FON is focused on bringing operationally-relevant innovations built on cutting edge technologies to operators regularly in harm’s way. Bradford’s experience delivering solutions across a diverse mission set and his experience supporting real-world operational activities gives FON a distinct advantage in truly moving the needle for our clients.”

As an acquisitions officer in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Powell served as the program manager for a portfolio of tactical data link integration programs. During his service at Hanscom Air Force Base, he initiated the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) program and led the initial fielding of Link 16 on the F-15C/D/E and F-16 blk 50 fleets.

Mr. Powell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Iowa and a Master of Business Administration, with honors, from the University of Chicago.

David Walsh
Managing Partner, FON
+1 202-780-3820
email us here

You just read:

Bradford Powell joins FON as President, FON Federal

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.