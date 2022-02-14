FON welcomes Stanislaw Kowalczyk as new President
As both a warfighter and technologist, Mr. Kowalczyk embodies the ethos and core mission of FON Labs.”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FON announced today that Stanislaw Kowalczyk has joined the FON organization as the President of FON Labs and Managing Director of FON Federal. Mr. Kowalczyk brings more than 20 years’ experience in the digital domain, including technology development, cutting-edge threat mitigation, and innovative multi-domain solutions to address some of our nation’s most critical challenges.
— David Walsh, FON Managing Partner
Prior to joining FON, Mr. Kowalczyk was the Chief Technology Officer of a Special Mission Unit within the United States Special Operations Command where he was responsible for current and future capabilities. Previously, Mr. Kowalczyk made significant contributions as a technology leader at various fortune 500 corporations and startups, including Verizon, Symantec, Intel, and Shiva. Some of his responsibilities included the growth of the engineering organization, product capabilities, and strategy. He brings a rare combination of skills and experience stemming from his strength in accelerated concept-to-market processes, efficiencies at the speed of technology change, and financial systems.
FON Labs supports the United States Government (USG) through Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation (RDT&E) of technologies for use by Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) customers. By fusing the technologist, the warfighter, and USG acquisition experts in the development process, FON has created a unique RDT&E process that successfully identifies emerging technologies that force multiply the capabilities for the customer.
FON Managing Partner David Walsh said, “As both a warfighter and technologist, Mr. Kowalczyk embodies the ethos and core mission of FON Labs. By applying his vast operational experience to the delivery of Command specific requirements, he positions our team to deliver highly relevant solutions to the field faster and better, enabling a disruptive path for battlefield supremacy.”
Mr. Kowalczyk holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Boston University, a Master of Liberal Arts degree in Finance from Harvard University, and a Master of Business Administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He has earned the rank of Major with the United States Army National Guard.
Contact Information:
David Walsh
Managing Partner
FON Holdings, LLC
Phone: 202-869-3218
dwalsh@fonadvisors.com
Stanislaw Kowalczyk
President
FON Labs
Phone: 617-749-9475
skowalczyk@fonadvisors.com
ABOUT US: FON Advisors, LLC is a global advisory firm specializing in the ADG Industry whose core service lines are Investment Banking; Valuation Advisory; Management Consulting; and Investing. FON Corporate Finance, LLC is a middle-market investment bank that provides objective strategic and financial advice to its clients. FON Valuation Services, LLC provides valuation services for a variety of transaction, financial reporting, compliance, and tax purposes. FON Capital, LLC utilizes the profound experience throughout the FON platform to execute opportunistic investments in small to mid-market companies. www.fonadvisors.com
David Walsh
FON Holdings, LLC
+1 202-780-3820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn