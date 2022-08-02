Business Reporter: Employment without borders
How international employment platforms are broadening the horizon of talent acquisitionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Sagar Khatri, Co-Founder, and CEO of Multiplier talks about how an international employment platform can provide businesses with access to a global talent pool in times of soaring skills shortages. Pre-covid talent gaps, especially in the area of digital skills, have been further aggravated by the Great Resignation unfolding in the wake of the pandemic. But hybrid work, a necessity that the pandemic foisted on us, has also opened new doors by broadening recruiters’ horizons, who have realized that location should no longer be a barrier to hiring.
Up until the pandemic, only companies with a presence in a foreign country could recruit employees on its labour market. Today, however, thanks to platform-based solutions and international teams of legal, HR, payroll and insurance experts, any business can employ talent living hundreds or even thousands of miles and several time zones away.
Multiplier has set up legal entities and payroll capabilities in more than 150 countries, which enables it to hire employees on their clients’ behalf. With Multiplier’s proprietary technology, employment contracts compliant with local laws and regulations can be generated instantly, remuneration and benefits administration are performed effortlessly from a single dashboard in alignment with local labour laws, and employees can manage their expenses and leaves on a self-serving platform. Underpinning Multiplier’s platform technology, there are 200 experts in thirty-five countries who, thanks to their deep and versatile expertise, can liberate the legal, HR and payroll functions from several responsibilities that come with employing foreigners. With Multiplier, businesses can rest assured that their distributed workforce are managed in line with local customs and national employment practices.
