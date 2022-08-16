Children’s Hospitals Sign Up for Emotional ABCs to Support Children’s Mental Health

Emotional ABCs Children's Hospitals Use Emotional ABCs Emotion Regulation and Social Skills

In the last six months, more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals nationwide signed up to use Emotional ABCs to improve their young patients’ mental health.

Emotional ABCs is simple & portable. With the interactive online platform, therapists can establish a care plan that includes a child’s support network of parents, guardians, & health professionals.” — Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emotional ABCs is offering their award-winning and evidence-based interactive online emotion regulation and social skills program to Children’s Hospitals across the country in response to a plea by the US Surgeon General regarding the nationwide pediatric mental health crisis and the “Sound the Alarm for Kids” campaign by Amy Knight, the president of the Children’s Hospital Association.This action continues Emotional ABCs’ mission-driven work that won the innovative program an inaugural Anthem Award from the Webbys. Emotional ABCs addresses several key elements described by the Surgeon General’s Advisory on Protecting Youth Mental Health , particularly the recommendation to “empower youth and their families to recognize, manage, and learn from difficult emotions.”Hospitals and behavioral health professionals use the evidence-based program with patients in hospital settings, via out-patient facilities, and remotely. Designed for ages 4-11, Emotional ABCs offers a curriculum and an in-depth library of interactive online and offline resources to help their patients during therapeutic sessions. The program creates a vast array of new opportunities for children to interactively practice skills online in the home, helping parents and caregivers become integral to their child’s behavioral plan of care.“Emotional ABCs is simple and portable. With the interactive online platform, therapists can establish a care plan, then use Emotional ABCs as a throughline for a child’s support network of parents, guardians, and health professionals,” says Ross Brodie, CEO, Emotional ABCs.The Emotional ABCs curriculum is currently used by school counselors, teachers, and parents in 120 countries and 118,000 schools worldwide, including 38,000 special education classrooms and in more than a dozen Children’s Hospitals. It is one of only five programs this year to receive the highest endorsement, SELect status, from CASEL (Collaborative for Academic, Social and Emotional Learning). Among other accolades, Emotional ABCs earned a “Best Digital Tools for Teaching & Learning” award from the American Association of School Librarians (AASL), the Inaugural Anthem Award for Purpose and Mission-Driven Work, and a Common Sense Education “Top Pick for Learning” endorsement.Emotional ABCs’ goal is to empower children with excellent emotional skills, helping them confidently manage emotions and make good decisions. Emotional ABCs provides behavioral health specialists with child-friendly interactive online materials in the essential areas of emotion recognition and communication, self-awareness, social awareness, and emotion regulation.Emotional ABCs encourages pediatric behavioral health professionals at Children’s Hospitals across the USA to contact us to find out how Emotional ABCs might help your hospital.

Emotional ABCs