Liigu contactless car rental company is changing customers' behaviour

Contactless car rental company Liigu is celebrating it's first birthday and looking back on how the service has changed to make rental process more convenient.

Experience shows that customers love contactless car rental which offers for more flexibility in their schedule, independence in their actions, and a feeling of safety.” — Annemari Muru, the CEO of Liigu

TARTU, ESTONIA, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 1, 2022, the contactless car rental company Liigu OÜ celebrates its first year of operations. Exactly one year ago, the first customer rented a contactless car from the new Liigu brand. Over the year, Liigu has served more than 700 customers from different countries, including the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

As a contactless car rental company, Liigu aims to change the customers’ behaviour towards cars and to make cars accessible anywhere anytime. This resonates with the global trend of people choosing to rent over car ownership. Liigu’s focus is also on sustainability. With its operation, Liigu wants to slow down the increase in the number of cars without sacrificing the convenience of private transportation.

After one year of activity, Liigu is scaling up by expanding its services to seven popular tourist locations across the EU. In the first half of 2021, the main focus of the company was on developing its web platform and mobile app, while the second half of the year focused on testing the product-market fit. The testing concluded that there is a great interest in contactless car rental that would cut the rental desk queues and allow for greater ease of mobility. Currently, Liigu’s service is conducted through a user-friendly mobile app using the Phone-as-a-Key system, which allows the user to control their whole rental process, from booking a car to ending the rental, all from their mobile device.

Besides the short-term rental, Liigu has developed a car subscription service that aims to serve customers who are looking for a long-term rental. Long-term rental is a keyword of the future, where the convenience of a personal car is combined with a subscription-like service. It ensures that the user does not need to worry about maintenance or whether the car will suit their changing needs. Car subscription allows for greater flexibility with low upfront costs. The company’s fleet consists of only brand new cars and is expanding constantly to include different models and brands targeting customers' different needs.

“This one year has been a year of learning and improvement. Together with our customers, Liigu cars have been to more than 100 destinations all across Europe and we have gotten excellent feedback. We are proud of our review score on Google and Trustpilot platforms. Customers find Liigu a convenient alternative to owning a car and that is exactly what we are aiming for. Experience shows that customers love contactless car rental because it gives them the feeling of having their own car waiting at the airport. This offers them flexibility in their schedule, independence in their actions, and a feeling of safety” shares Annemari Muru, CEO of Liigu.

Liigu is run by an international team of mobility enthusiasts, whose youthful energy and extensive experience in the car rental industry and customer service sector have been an important factor in the company's growth.

“Our plan is to expand to more locations throughout Europe and make car rental accessible for thousands of people. We believe that contactless car rental is the future and we want to be at the forefront of this huge change in the car rental industry” said CEO of the company, Annemari Muru, about the future plans of Liigu.

