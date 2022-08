Take your business to Pet Fair Asia!

Pet Fair Asia is the largest exhibition for pet supplies around the world, a leading innovation hub for the international pet industry.

The trade show will take place in Shanghai, August 17 – 21, 2022 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

Trade days will be August 17 – 19 and public days will be August 20 – 21.

Learn more here.

For more information contact Sharon Canaday at Idaho Commerce.

Applications are open March 7 – March 18.