Global Feed Acidifiers Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Feed Acidifiers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the feed acidifiers market size is expected to grow from $2.24 billion in 2021 to $2.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. As per TBRC’s feed acidifiers market growth analysis the market size is expected to grow to $3.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The rise in the demand for meat and dairy products is expected to propel the growth of the feed acidifier market going forward.

The feed acidifier market consists of sales of feed acidifier products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria. Feed acidifiers are added to feeds to decrease the pH of the feed, gut, and microbial cytoplasm, preventing harmful intestinal microflora from growing. This inhibits bacteria from competing for host nutrients, resulting in improved development and performance.

Global Feed Acidifiers Market Trends

Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the feed acidifier market. Major companies operating in the feed acidifier sector are focused on partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Feed Acidifiers Market Segments

The global feed acidifiers market is segmented:

By Type: Propionic acid, Fumaric acid, Lactic acid, Formic Acid, Others

By Form: Dry, Liquid

By Livestock: Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, Pets, Others

By Compound: Blended, Single

By Geography: The global feed acidifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

