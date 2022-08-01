Edge Data Center Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 26% Through 2026

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the edge data center market size is expected to reach $23.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.8%. Rising internet penetration and rapid digitization are expected to propel the edge data center market growth going forward.

The edge data center market consists of sales of the edge data centers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to deliver cloud computing resources and cached content to users. Edge data centers are smaller data centers with more efficient architectures that extend the network's edge to give cloud computing capabilities and cached streaming content to local-end users by moving and processing data. Due to edge latching, edge data centers are generally employed in the IT infrastructure and communication sectors and are located closer to local end-users to provide speedier services with minimal latency.

Global Edge Data Center Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as one of the key edge data center industry trends gaining popularity. Major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position, which is predicted to be shaping the edge data center market outlook. For instance, in March 2020, Schneider Electric, a France-based company, released the EcoStruxure Edge Data Center C-Series 43U based on intelligent cooling technology. The 43U C-Series offers clever cooling technology for increased protection and energy efficiency and is the only solution on the market that dynamically switches between three cooling modes based on the system's current needs. The new edge data center cooling system is their largest, fully-equipped model, effectively eliminating the need for a dedicated IT room and saving up to 20% of time. End-users will save up to 40% on field engineering costs and 7% on maintenance costs, by integrating this cooling system with their data centers.

Global Edge Data Center Market Segments

The global edge data center market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Product Type: General Construction, Power Management Systems, Cooling Systems, Security Solutions, Racks, Others

By Data Center Size: Micro Data Centers, Hyperscale or Enterprise Data Center, Others

By Application: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication and IT, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Hospitality, Others

By Geography: The global edge data center market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides edge data center market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the edge data center global market, edge data center market share, edge data center global market segments and geographies, edge data center market players, edge data center market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The edge data center market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Edge Data Center Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 365 Data Centers Services LLC, Compass Datacenters LLC, DC BLOX Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Rittal GmbH and Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., vXchnge., Panduit Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Flexential Corp., Vapor IO Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Anixter International, Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Elliptical Mobile Solutions, Zellabox, Dell Inc., Silicon Graphics Inc., and Equinix Inc..

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

