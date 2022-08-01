MESF Launches Liga eMAS for Two Seasons
EINPresswire.com/ -- Malaysia will now have its own esports national league when the Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF) announced the Liga eMAS for several esports titles.
Currently, the four titles that will be featured in the Liga eMAS are Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, FIFA Online 4, PUBG Mobile and VALORANT. There are also no reports as to whether other esports titles will be added but if the program goes well, there is a good chance that other titles might be added.
The Liga eMAS will host two seasons yearly and are separated into 2 leagues, The Pro-League and Division One. The registration for the leagues will open on the 1st of August 2022 and teams can submit their applications via www.mesf.gg
The Liga eMAS is also seen as an initiative to improve the esports scene in Malaysia. The MESF president, Ananth S Nathan highlights that the Liga eMAS can help contribute to the esports ecosystem which will also benefit its stakeholders and fans.
Besides that, the Liga eMAS can also help to uphold MESF’s promise in cultivating budding talents in the esports industry. It is a perfect opportunity for the organisation to guide not only players but also streamers and casters.
The registration duration will be for 30 days and after the registration process, teams will begin the qualifying stage for 3 consecutive days.
About OffGamers
OffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.
About Malaysia Esports Federation (MESF)
MESF is a member of multiple international esports federations and has been the sole esports entity registered under the Sports Development Act 1997.
Karyn Thng
