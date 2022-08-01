BRAZILIAN FOOTWEAR BRANDS RETURN TO EXHIBIT AT THE PREMIER FASHION TRADE SHOWS

Brazilian Footwear Brands exhibit at upcoming trade shows

Brazilian Footwear brands are preparing to have a significant presence at the upcoming US trade shows.

NOVO HAMBURGO, RS, BRAZIL, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States remains the largest market for Brazilian footwear, the national brands are preparing to have a significant presence at the upcoming trade shows: Playtime (New York), Magic and Project Las Vegas (Las Vegas), Atlanta Shoe Market (Atlanta) and Magic NY (New York) fairs. All of the brands are supported by Brazilian Footwear, a program to promote Brazilian footwear exports maintained by the Brazilian Footwear Industries Association (Abicalçados) in partnership with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil).

The first show will be Playtime in New York. Focused on the children's market, the exhibition takes place between July 31st and August 2nd. The exhibition is considered strategic for positioning in the competitive North American market, especially in the children's segment. With the support of Brazilian Footwear, the brands participating include: Mini Melissa, Dalai Kids and Planet Sea.

The next shows are Magic and Project Las Vegas in Las Vegas. They are parallel shows that take place between the 8th and 10th of August. The first launches more commercial products, while the second is focused on more conceptual and high value-added niches. Brands participating with support from Brazilian Footwear, include Activitta, Beira Rio Conforto, BR Sports, Carrano, Melissa, Modare Ultraconforto, Moleca, Molekinha, Molekinho, Pegada, Petite Jolie, Savelli, Schutz, Suzana Santos and Vizzano.

Between August 13th and 15th, the Brazilian brands land at the Atlanta Shoe Market in Atlanta. This show, which works with distributors and representatives of the North American market, focuses on business in the Southeastern United States. Participating in the event, with the support of Brazilian Footwear, are Bottero, Ferrucci, Kidy, Melissa, Mini Melissa, Pegada, Petite Jolie, Piccadilly and Schutz.

Closing the North American exhibition circuit, Magic NY will showcase Brazilian brands between September 18th and 20th. The event primarily focuses on buyers from the East Coast and has significant relevance for brand positioning in the local market. With the suppers from Brazilian Footwear, participants include Activitta, Beira Rio Conforto, BR Sports, Carrano, Ferrucci, Modare Ultraconforto, Moleca, Molekinha, Molekinho and Vizzano.

Market

Accounting for almost a third of the value generated by Brazilian exports, the United States is the main destination for Brazilian footwear. Between January and June, Brazilian factories shipped 11.94 million pairs over there, for which US$ 181.8 million were paid, higher results both in volume (+88.3%) and in values (+106.7%) when compared to the same period last year.

According to Abicalçados' Trade Promotion analyst Paola Pontin, although it is historically the main market for Brazilian footwear abroad, there is still a lot of room for growth, since yellow-green products account for a share of about 1% of the total imported by the United States. "With the trade war installed between the United States and China, an issue is added to the high costs of freight from Asia, the North American market has increasingly turned its eyes to Brazil,” says Pontin. “It is an important moment in growth, which is why the participation of brands in local fairs is so relevant.”