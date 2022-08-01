Cryocooler Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2022-2027

Cryocooler Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cryocooler market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027.

STE R SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cryocooler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global market reached a value of US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021. A cryocooler refers to a standalone mechanical refrigerator that is used for active cooling at extremely low temperatures. It utilizes cryogenic fluids with nitrogen, hydrogen, and helium gases circulating in a thermodynamic cycle. The fluid is precooled in a heat exchanger, compressed at room temperature, and expanded at low temperatures. Cryocoolers are widely available in numerous variants, such as pulse-tube, Brayton, Stirling, Gifford-Mahon, Joule-Thomson, etc. They are compact, vibrationless, energy-efficient, and require minimal maintenance. Consequently, cryocoolers find extensive applications across several industries, such as medical, mining, military, aerospace, etc.

The growing demand for efficient cooling systems to produce superconductors, magnets, power systems, etc., is primarily driving the cryocooler market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of closed-loop cryocoolers for operating infrared (IR) sensors, detectors, thermal cameras, night vision systems, etc., is also bolstering the global market. In addition to this, the elevating product utilization for maintaining low temperatures while operating surgical probes and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, various product innovations, including the development of space cryocoolers that can withstand launch vibrations, are also catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising adoption of cryogenically cooled low-noise amplifiers in cellular telephone base stations, coupled with extensive R&D activities, are expected to fuel the cryocooler market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cryocooler market to reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Pulse-Tube

Gifford-McMahon

Joule-Thomson

Brayton

Stirling

Breakup by Heat Exchanger Type:

Recuperative Heat Exchangers

Regenerative Heat Exchangers

Breakup by Operating Cycle:

Open-Loop Cycle

Closed-Loop Cycle

Breakup by Temperature:

1K-5K

1K-10K

1K-50K

1K-100K

1K-300K

Breakup by Application:

Space

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

