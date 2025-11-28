How Are m-Health Services Fueling Exponential Growth in the Concierge Medicine Market?

Concierge Medicine Market Forecast

Concierge Medicine Market is driven by the growing demand for mobile health (m-Health) services.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global concierge medicine market size was valued at USD 18.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 49.4 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.66% during 2025-2033. The main factors that are propelling this growth are the higher occurrence rate of different medical conditions, the growing inclination towards customized medications, and the increased need for mobile health (m-Health) services. Concierge medicine, which charges retainer fees, offers individualized healthcare, thus providing continuous care and improving health outcomes.Study Assumption YearsBase Year: 2024Historical Year/Period: 2019-2024Forecast Year/Period: 2025-2033Market Key Takeaways- Current Market Size: USD 18.3 Billion in 2024- CAGR: 11.66%- Forecast Period: 2025-2033- Concierge medicine, also termed retainer medicine, delivers personalized healthcare involving monthly or annual fees.- 24x7 physician access represents the largest services segment.- Group ownership accounts for the largest market share.- Primary care is the largest application segment.- North America holds the largest market share, driven by increasing awareness, demand for customized health plans, and a growing geriatric population.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/concierge-medicine-market/requestsample 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬Another factor contributing to the rapid growth of the global concierge medicine market is the rising incidence of chronic diseases, including heart stroke, hypertension, diabetes, cancer, asthma, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases. High demand for personal and continuous care provided by concierge medicine to improve patient outcomes and minimize hospital admissions is propelling market growth.The increasing aging population prone to chronic diseases, the increasing demand for personalized medications, and the advent of RPM and m-Health services that allow for the remote monitoring of diseases have contributed to the growth of the market. Additional influences include increased digitization, the common adoption of smartphones, greater access to high-speed internet, and higher income levels.Rising technology trends in the market include wearable devices such as fitness trackers and smartwatches which allow patients to monitor and share live health data. The use of AI, ML and electronic health record (EHR) systems has helped promote more personalized medicine, allowing doctors to predict disease and personalize treatment plans, as well as allowing genetic predispositions to be identified through genetic testing.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬:24x7 Physician Access: Continuous round-the-clock availability of medical professionals for personalized care.Specialist Consultation: Access to medical specialists for targeted expert advice and treatment.Lab Tests: Diagnostic laboratory services to monitor and manage health status.Travel Care: Medical services catering to patients during travel for health maintenance and emergencies.Regular Checkups: Routine health evaluations for early detection and wellness maintenance.𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩:Independent: Concierge practices operated independently.Group: Practices owned by groups of healthcare professionals; largest market share held.𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Primary Care: General personalized healthcare services; largest application category.Cardiology: Specialty care for heart-related disorders.Pediatrics: Medical care for infants, children, and adolescents.Psychiatry: Mental health diagnosis and treatment.Internal Care: Treatment of adult diseases and internal disorders.Others: Additional varied medical specialties under concierge care.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬Due to the increasing awareness of concierge medicine and its benefits, growing demand for personalized health plans, and an increase in the aging population, North America accounts for a meaningful portion of the market. The region dominates the market with major presence in the United States and Canada.Key PlayersCampbell Family MedicineCastle Connolly Private Health Partners LLCConcierge Consultants & CardiologyMDVIPPartnerMDPeninsula DoctorPriority Physicians Inc.Signature Md Inc.Specialdocs Consultants LLCCustomization NoteIf you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8450&flag=E About UsIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.Contact UsIMARC Group,134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA,Email: sales@imarcgroup.com,Tel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800,United States: +1-201971-6302

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.