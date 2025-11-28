Social Commerce Market Size to Reach USD 7,822.54 Billion by 2033 | Growing at a CAGR of 22.66%

Social Commerce Market Report

Driven by high mobile internet penetration, active social media use, digital influencers, and seamless shopping experiences.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global social commerce market size was valued at USD 1,232.43 Billion in 2024. It is forecasted to reach USD 7,822.54 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.66% during the period 2025-2033. Asia Pacific leads the market with a 70.0% share in 2024.Study Assumption Years• Base Year: 2024• Historical Year/Period: 2019-2024• Forecast Year/Period: 2025-2033Market Key Takeaways• Current Market Size: USD 1,232.43 Billion in 2024• CAGR: 22.66% during 2025-2033• Forecast Period: 2025-2033• Asia Pacific dominates with a 70.0% market share in 2024 due to extensive internet access and mobile device usage.• Business to Consumer (B2C) is the largest segment with 55.9% market share in 2024.• Mobiles represent the largest device type segment, facilitating seamless shopping via social platforms.• Apparel is the leading product segment, holding 23.4% market share driven by high consumer demand and influencer marketing.• The United States holds 80.00% of North America's market share, with social media user numbers expected to reach 326.74 million by 2029.Request for a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/social-commerce-market/requestsample Market Growth FactorsThe​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ high adoption of social media platforms in Asia Pacific makes it possible for brands to reach consumers through the most popular channels which in turn escalates the market growth. Also, the rising mobile internet penetration and the mounting number of digital influencers in Asia Pacific will most likely result in an increased demand for localization and a seamless online shopping experience. The common features of popular platforms such as mobile-first design, in-app payments, and one-click buying can make a user willing to buy on the spot without a second thought and thus enhance the conversion rates as compared to standard e-commerce websites.The rise of mobile technology has paved the way for people to browse and discover products through mobile apps from where they can also complete the transactions. 5G technology dollars are predicted to have a USD 61.37 Billion market revenue in 2022 which is around 15% more than USD 53.10 billion in 2021 as per the 5G Technology Market Research Report. Private 5G networks, exemplified by Samsung's support of NTT East in Japan, not only facilitate the connectivity but also the way people shop. More people are owning smartphones due to the increased disposable incomes.The volume of influencer marketing was multiplied by three since 2019 and hence, the power of influencers in a buyer's decision has risen significantly. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the influencer world witnessed a significant upswing. Consequently, brands started hiring influencers for the promotion of their advertisements and to generate organic engagement. Several new influencer management firms, for example, FINTroop, a 2023 startup that assists in the creation of brand narratives leading to a positive future for social commerce across different markets and channels, have come into existence.Market SegmentationAnalysis by Business Model:• Business to Consumer (B2C): The largest sector (55.9%), connecting brands directly to clients with personalized experiences and live-streamed events.• Business to Business (B2B)• Consumer to Consumer (C2C)Analysis by Device Type:• Laptops and PCs• Mobiles: Largest segment facilitating shopping with optimized apps, push notifications, and instant purchases.• OthersAnalysis by Product Type:• Personal and Beauty Care• Apparel: Holding the biggest share of 23.4%, popular due to influencer partnerships and dynamic content.• Accessories• Home Products• Health Supplements• Food and Beverages• OthersRegional InsightsThe social commerce market share is maximal in the Asia-Pacific region with 70.0% in 2024. There are a number of essential factors leading to this trend, major ones being: a high rate of internet users, a mobile device penetration, and the utilization of interactive and personalized features like the live stream commerce and the influencer marketing. The only place where e-commerce live-streaming has further potential is on the platforms like ByteDance's Douyin Mall in order to enhance the consumer experience and stay competitive against Alibaba and JD.com. Asia-Pacific is the leader of the market.Recent Developments & News• January 2025: StoryStream launched an AI-powered video commerce platform integrating shoppable videos and live commerce to revolutionize online shopping.• January 2025: TalkShopLive introduced TSL Shoppettes™ at CES, enabling short-form shoppable videos on Instagram and Facebook, allowing easy purchases via comments.• April 2024: Paramount partnered with Shopsense AI to embed mobile shopping options within entertainment content, enhancing viewer shopping.• April 2024: YouTube released new shopping tools for creators to curate themed product collections accessible via stores and video descriptions.• April 2024: Flip secured USD 144 Million Series C funding, launched MagicOS ad manager powered by AI, and incorporated AXON AI technology to enhance advertising.• 2024: Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. launched AI-powered "StarboxAI VI-Pro - Live Streaming System" supporting 800+ merchants with integrated cash rebate systems.Key Players• eBay• Etsy Inc.• Facebook• Meesho Inc.• PayPal Payments Private Limited• Pinterest Inc.• Poshmark Inc.• Reddit Inc.• Taobao (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)• Twitter Inc.• Verizon Communications Inc.Customization NoteIf you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3482&flag=E About UsIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. 