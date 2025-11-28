How Is Global Business Digitization Fueling Exponential Growth in the Marketing Technology Market?

Marketing Technology (MarTech) Market Forecast

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market OverviewThe global Marketing Technology (MarTech) market was valued at USD 493.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,431.45 Billion by 2033. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period of 2025-2033. Strong digital transformation efforts and advancements in AI are driving demand for sophisticated marketing tools worldwide. North America leads with a 35.8% market share, fueled by advanced infrastructure and high adoption rates.Study Assumption YearsBase Year: 2024Historical Year/Period: 2019-2024Forecast Year/Period: 2025-2033Market Key TakeawaysCurrent Market Size: USD 493.7 Billion in 2024CAGR: 18.41% (2025-2033)Forecast Period: 2025-2033North America dominates the market with a share over 35.8% in 2024, primarily due to advanced digital infrastructure and technological innovation.Digital marketing commands 63.5% market share and leads over offline marketing.Social media tools hold the largest product segment with 25.8% market share in 2024.Healthcare leads application segments with 20.8% market share, driven by digital patient engagement needs.US market accounts for 84.30% of North America's share, with significant AI adoption in large enterprises.Request for a Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/marketing-technology-market/requestsample Market Growth FactorsThe Marketing Technology, or MarTech, market is accelerated by the digitalization processes of the companies. Worldwide, in 2024, companies are focused on implementing digital technology for improving their marketing processes, increasing their process efficiency and gaining closer relationships with their customers. MarTech tools provide user profiles, predictive analytics, and real-time performance dashboards toward increased engagement and ROI. Artificial intelligence (AI) enables predictive analytics, chatbots, and eliminates repetitive tasks for marketers so they can focus on campaign improvements and enhancements.Organizations adopt artificial intelligence (AI) and that action drives major growth, with 77% using or researching AI tools. Eighty-three percent of organizations consider AI one of their most important calculated areas. AI-based tools can analyze data, personalize campaigns, and automate content creation, which can improve the performance of the campaigns and allow marketers to measure ROI from different ads. In July 2024, Microsoft Advertising launched AI generated recommendations for video and connected TV ads.The use of customer data platforms (CDPs) to centralize customer data and enable omnichannel personalized marketing has also contributed, with 85% of respondents saying they provide personalized experiences while just 60% of customers say they receive personalized experiences. Regulatory compliance with GDPR and the rise of other data privacy-focused regulations have further fueled CDP adoption. In July 2024 TrustYou launched its own hospitality-focused CDP to change how customer data is leveraged. Omnichannel marketing strategies also serve to meet demand with a consistent brand and customer experience across channels, which engages and retains.Market SegmentationAnalysis by Type:Digital Marketing: Leads with 63.5% market share in 2024, driven by the integration of digital platforms that enable precise campaign targeting and real-time data analysis.Offline Marketing: Not explicitly detailed beyond the segment mention.Analysis by Product:Social Media Tools: Largest segment at 25.8% market share, enabling wide audience engagement, targeted campaigns, and live interaction tracking.Content Marketing Tools: Not detailed in description.Rich Media Tool: Not detailed in description.Automation Tool: Not detailed in description.Data and Analytics Tools: Not detailed in description.Sales Enablement Tools: Not detailed in description.Analysis by Application:IT and Telecommunication: Not detailed.Retail and E-commerce: Not detailed.Healthcare: Leads with 20.8% market share, leveraging MarTech to personalize patient communications and improve outreach.Media and Entertainment: Not detailed.Sports and Events: Not detailed.BFSI: Not detailed.Real Estate: Not detailed.Others: Not detailed.Regional InsightsIn 2024, North America accounted for 35.8% of the total MarTech market worldwide. This was due to having a strong technology infrastructure and thorough digital transformation. The United States accounted for 84.30% of North America's MarTech market due to the growth from AI and data-driven marketing. Higher demand for advanced marketing tools in a burgeoning digital and e-commerce-focused consumer market, has pushed the MarTech category to the top of rankings.Recent Developments & NewsIn September 2024, New Delhi-based digital marketing firm Techmagnate launched MarTech consulting, which includes Customer Data Platform (CDP) consulting, marketing automation and hyperlocal SEO automation consulting, to help drive business growth and decision-making for brands. In June 2024, IT services company Infosys launched the Infosys Aster™, a unified AI-led MarTech platform that helped improve marketing performance and returns by providing a 360-degree view of customers, brands and channels.Key PlayersAcoustic L.P.ActiveCampaignAdobe Inc.Aptean Inc.Hubspot Inc.Microsoft CorporationOracle CorporationSalesforce Inc.SAP SEIf you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=8035&flag=E About UsIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world’s most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. 