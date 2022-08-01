Submit Release
14th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A total of 707,277 samples have been collected and tested, all negative

MACAU, August 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the conclusion of the 14th round of Citywide NAT programme. In this round, a total of 707,277 samples have been collected and tested, and their results are all negative.

There is no exemption period for this round of citywide NAT programme. Individuals in Macao who failed to get tested for the 14th round of mass testing by yesterday (31 July) will be assigned a Macao Health Code in yellow colour. According to relevant regulations, yellow code holders may not be allowed to enter public places, take public transport or leave the city. They will be taken by the police to a designated venue to undergo sampling, and will not be allowed to leave the venue until their test returns as negative. People who refuse to take the test will be subject to medical observation at designated venue for 14 days.

If anyone receive a yellow health code despite having done the citywide NAT, please report to the platform of Enquiries and Assistance for COVID-19 Prevention and Control (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/covidq) for yellow code removal.

The Response and Coordination Centre reminds that all individuals in Macao are still required to conduct one rapid antigen self-test today (1 August). If the RAT result is positive, regardless of whether having fever, respiratory symptoms or other discomfort, the concerned individual should call an ambulance (Tel: 119, 120 or 2857 2222) and report the result through the Macao Health Code. The declarant and the co-living individuals must stay home and wait patiently for being transferred to the quarantine site by the designated ambulance.

