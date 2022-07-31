Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

CASE#: 22A4005717

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                    

 

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                  

 

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2022

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham, VT

 

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

 

 

ACCUSED: Aubrey Cabot-Case                                          

 

AGE: 27

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

 

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/27/2022, Vermont State Police received a third-party report that Aubrey Cabot-Case (27) assaulted a family member. Further investigation revealed that Aubrey Cabot-Case assaulted and caused serious bodily injury to a family member and threatened their life. An arrest warrant was granted and Aubrey Cabot-Case was arraigned on 07/29/2022.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022

 

COURT: CALEDONIA CRIMINAL COURT

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 



