St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4005717
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/16/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Aubrey Cabot-Case
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/27/2022, Vermont State Police received a third-party report that Aubrey Cabot-Case (27) assaulted a family member. Further investigation revealed that Aubrey Cabot-Case assaulted and caused serious bodily injury to a family member and threatened their life. An arrest warrant was granted and Aubrey Cabot-Case was arraigned on 07/29/2022.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022
COURT: CALEDONIA CRIMINAL COURT
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802)748-3111