St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4005717

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/16/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Peacham, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening

ACCUSED: Aubrey Cabot-Case

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Peacham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/27/2022, Vermont State Police received a third-party report that Aubrey Cabot-Case (27) assaulted a family member. Further investigation revealed that Aubrey Cabot-Case assaulted and caused serious bodily injury to a family member and threatened their life. An arrest warrant was granted and Aubrey Cabot-Case was arraigned on 07/29/2022.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2022

COURT: CALEDONIA CRIMINAL COURT

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.