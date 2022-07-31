New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ NegOp

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5002376

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/31/22, 1704 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: New Haven

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Hill Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Pedro Salvador

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Carthage, MS

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1 & Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/31/22 at approximately 1704 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Pedro Salvador (22) of Carthage, MS. Investigation revealed Salvador was traveling north when he crossed into the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway and overturned.

While speaking with Salvador, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Salvador was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks, where he was screened and processed. At the conclusion of processing, Salvador was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic"

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.