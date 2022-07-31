Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ NegOp

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH 

 

CASE#: 22B5002376 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter 

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/31/22, 1704 hours 

STREET: US Route 7 

TOWN: New Haven 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Hill Road 

WEATHER: Clear 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Pedro Salvador 

AGE: 22 

SEAT BELT? Y 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Carthage, MS 

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1 & Negligent Operation 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota  

VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: None 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On 07/31/22 at approximately 1704 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Pedro Salvador (22) of Carthage, MS. Investigation revealed Salvador was traveling north when he crossed into the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway and overturned. 

 

While speaking with Salvador, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Salvador was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks, where he was screened and processed. At the conclusion of processing, Salvador was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/22, 1230 hours 

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 


