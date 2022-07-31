New Haven Barracks/ DUI #1/ NegOp
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B5002376
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/31/22, 1704 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: New Haven
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Town Hill Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Pedro Salvador
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Carthage, MS
VIOLATIONS: DUI #1 & Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Corolla
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/31/22 at approximately 1704 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 near the intersection with Town Hill Road in the Town of New Haven. The operator was identified as Pedro Salvador (22) of Carthage, MS. Investigation revealed Salvador was traveling north when he crossed into the opposing lane of travel, left the roadway and overturned.
While speaking with Salvador, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Salvador was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks, where he was screened and processed. At the conclusion of processing, Salvador was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic"
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/15/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.