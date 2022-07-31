Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 4800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022, in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:55 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim and an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported both victims to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the adult male victim was pronounced dead. The adult female victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Patrick Phillips, of Southeast, DC.

A vehicle of interest in this case is described as a burgundy 2005 GMC Yukon Denali. It was last seen with MD tags A279711 and can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.