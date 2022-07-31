Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses That Occurred in the Third District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Third District.
In all of the below Burglary Two offenses, the suspect forcibly gained entry to a residence. The suspect took property then fled the scene.
- Burglary Two: At approximately 7:00 am, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22061705
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:11 am, on Monday, May 9, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22064773
- Burglary Two: At approximately 4:49 am, on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the 1100 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22083920
- Burglary Two: At approximately 12:01 am, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22088269
- Burglary Two: At approximately 2:49 pm, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22104349
- Burglary Two: At approximately 3:11 am, on Thursday, July 29, 2022, in the 1200 Block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22108257
On Friday, July 29, 2022, 65-year-old Avery Robinson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.