Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses That Occurred in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the Third District.

In all of the below Burglary Two offenses, the suspect forcibly gained entry to a residence. The suspect took property then fled the scene.

Burglary Two: At approximately 7:00 am, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22061705

Burglary Two: At approximately 2:11 am, on Monday, May 9, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22064773

Burglary Two: At approximately 4:49 am, on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the 1100 block of 11 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22083920

Burglary Two: At approximately 12:01 am, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22088269

Burglary Two: At approximately 2:49 pm, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the 1200 block of 11 th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22104349

Burglary Two : At approximately 3:11 am, on Thursday, July 29, 2022, in the 1200 Block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22108257

On Friday, July 29, 2022, 65-year-old Avery Robinson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.