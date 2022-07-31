Arrangements for PSP's External Services from 30 July to 1 August

MACAU, July 31 - In order to uphold the implementation of the MSAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control strategy and, at the same time, meet the public’s demand for public services, the MSAR Government decided that, during the consolidation period of epidemic prevention and control from 30 July to 1 August 2022, public departments will provide limited external services. All individuals should note that if they enter the Public Security Police Force (PSP) facilities, they are required to wear an up-to-standard mask, undergo a temperature check and present a green health code, or they may be refused entry.

The PSP will only provide the following limited services during the above-mentioned period:

External immigration services

On 1 August (Monday), the Residence and Stay Affairs Department of the PSP will only provide limited services by appointment.

Services in the Immigration Building in Pac On, Taipa are as follows:

[Note: Please make an appointment via the appointment system (https://www.fsm.gov.mo/psp/WebReserveSystem/ChooseService.aspx) or by calling 28725488.]

1. Extension of Authorization to Stay;

2. Processing of cases of loss of entry identification documents for non-residents;

3. Application for and collection of “Certificate of Personal Entry and Exit Movement Record”;

4. Renewal application for “Residence Authorization” and collection of “Residence Authorization Certificate”;

[Note: Individuals concerned should go through the formalities in person

according to the scheduled date and time as notified by the PSP.]

1. Renewal application for or cancellation of “Special Authorization to Stay” for non-resident workers and their family members;

2. New application for “Special Authorization to Stay” for non-resident domestic workers.

[Note: Employers are advised to submit new and renewal applications for non-

resident domestic workers via “Macao One Account”. If necessary, they may also

make an appointment via the appointment system or by calling 28725488 and go through the formalities in person.]

Services in the Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands are as follows:

[Note: Please make an appointment via the appointment system (https://www.csraem.gov.mo/csrbooking/#/add/byaddressstep2) or by calling 28725488.]

1. Application for and collection of “Certificate of Personal Entry and Exit Movement Record”;

2. Renewal application for or cancellation of “Special Authorization to Stay” for non-resident skilled and domestic workers and their family members;

3. Collection of “Residence Authorization Certificate” as notified by the PSP.

All immigration services other than those mentioned above will be suspended. In case of special circumstances, urgent needs to go through relevant formalities or queries about relevant service arrangements, please call 28725488 for assistance and the PSP will follow up and answer the questions. As for the external services that are not available due to the above measure of provision of limited services implemented by the PSP, individuals in need should go through the formalities in person on the first working day of resumption of full PSP services or the date as notified by the PSP. Individuals who need to postpone their applications for “Residence Authorization” or “Special Authorization to Stay” (for non-resident workers, family members of non-resident workers, non-resident students, etc.) to the first working day or the date as notified because of the temporary measure mentioned above will not be treated as overstayers.

In addition, individuals concerned should note that the Investigation and Repatriation Subdivision of the Border Control Department in the Immigration Building in Pac On will maintain operation from 30 July to 1 August.

Traffic Department’s external services

1. Processing of traffic violations: For minor violations by motorists, violations in respect of vehicle insurance, violations leading to impounding of vehicles and related fees and use of vehicles in the provision of a remunerated service for a purpose other than that authorized or registered (commonly known as illegal car hire service), motorists should visit the Macao Traffic Department or the Taipa Traffic Station in person for processing. Other traffic violation fines can be paid via electronic channels (mobile app “ePolice”, Macao One Account, Internet, BOC Express/BOCNET, info-kiosks “CityGuide”, etc.).

2. Application for traffic violations SMS notification service: Applications can only be made via the mobile app “ePolice” and the Internet. Relevant service points of the Traffic Department will be closed.

3. Registration of Hong Kong and international driving licences will be available only by appointment via the appointment website (https://www.fsm.gov.mo/webdtrs/Licence/ChooseService.aspx).

[Note: On 1 August (Monday), the Traffic Department will provide the above

service by appointment, while the service hours after 1 August will be adjusted

according to the MSAR Government’s anti-epidemic guidelines.]

1. Application for and collection of documentary proof of traffic accident will remain normal.

[Note: On 1 August (Monday), the Traffic Department will provide the above

service by appointment, while the service hours after 1 August will be adjusted

according to the MSAR Government’s anti-epidemic guidelines.]

For any enquiries, please call 28374214.

Application for licences

The following services can be provided on a limited basis by telephone appointment:

1. Private Security Business Licence

2. Self-protection Licence

3. Security Personnel Work Permit

4. Licence for Use and Carry of Self-defence Firearms

5. Licence for Use and Carry of Weapons for Competition use

6. Permit for Storage of Decorative and Collectible Weapons

7. Permit for Trade/Transfer of Firearms

8. Permit for Purchase of Bullets

9. Import/Export Permit for Weapons, Ammunitions, Explosives or Replica Firearms

10. Licence for Commercial Establishment for Trade of Arms and Ammunitions

11. Firecrackers Discharge Permit

12. Rockets and Fireworks Discharge Licence

13. Declaration of firearms

Appointment telephone numbers:

Private Security Companies Section: 88970934; Arms and Ammunitions Section: 88970925/88970926.

[Note: On 1 August (Monday), the Intelligence Department will provide the above services by appointment, while the service hours after 1 August will be adjusted according to the MSAR Government’s anti-epidemic guidelines.]