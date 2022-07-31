IAS will maintain minimum services on Monday
MACAU, July 31 - In conjunction with the anti-epidemic work of the MSAR Government, the Social Welfare Bureau (SWB) will continue to provide limited services on Monday (1st of August); appointments are required, except for the Detoxification and Maintenance Treatment Services in the Areia Preta Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) and in the Carmo (Taipa) Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) which will continue to operate normally.
If residents are in need of urgent services, they should request the respective information by phone and make an appointment in advance, and be at the service location at the scheduled time in order to minimize the risk of being infected due to potential crowding.
|
Service Location
|
Telephone No. for Appointment
|
Address
|
IAS Head Office
|
28367878
|
Estrada do Cemitério, n.° 6, Macau
|
Central and Southern District (Patane) Social service Centre
|
28580981
|
Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, n.° 23-A, Long Ut Koi, 1.° andar, Macau
|
Northern District (Tamagnini Barbosa) Social service Centre
|
28596457
|
Rua Nova de Toi Sán n.º 1-15, Edifício Litoral, Macau
|
Northwest District (Ilha Verde) Social service Centre
|
28225744
|
Praça dos Lótus, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, Bloco I, 2.º andar A, Macau
|
Taipa and Coloane Social service Centre
|
28825077
|
Avenida da Harmonia, n.° 20, Edifício Koi Nga, Bloco IV, Edf. Cipreste, r/c, Coloane, Macau
|
Taipa and Coloane Social service Centre (Taipa Branch)
|
28827285
|
Rua do Regedor, S/N, Chun Fok Village, Fase 2, Bloco 5, r/c AI, Taipa, Macau
Before entering these facilities, residents are required to undergo the COVID-19 rapid antigen test, the result of which must be negative, as well as the other anti-epidemic measures, such as measuring body temperature, displaying the “Travel record of Macau Health Code” record, wearing filter mask, and social distancing of one metre.