Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,101 in the last 365 days.

IAS will maintain minimum services on Monday

MACAU, July 31 - In conjunction with the anti-epidemic work of the MSAR Government, the Social Welfare Bureau (SWB) will continue to provide limited services on Monday (1st of August); appointments are required, except for the Detoxification and Maintenance Treatment Services in the Areia Preta Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) and in the Carmo (Taipa) Drug Treatment Centre (Methadone) which will continue to operate normally.
 
If residents are in need of urgent services, they should request the respective information by phone and make an appointment in advance, and be at the service location at the scheduled time in order to minimize the risk of being infected due to potential crowding.
 

Service Location

Telephone No. for Appointment

Address

 IAS Head Office

28367878

Estrada do Cemitério, n.° 6, Macau 

 Central and Southern District (Patane) Social service Centre 

28580981

Avenida do Almirante Lacerda, n.° 23-A, Long Ut Koi, 1.° andar, Macau 

Northern District (Tamagnini Barbosa) Social service Centre

28596457

Rua Nova de Toi Sán n.º 1-15, Edifício Litoral, Macau

Northwest District (Ilha Verde) Social service Centre

28225744

Praça dos Lótus, Edifício do Bairro da Ilha Verde, Bloco I, 2.º andar A, Macau

Taipa and Coloane Social service Centre

28825077

Avenida da Harmonia, n.° 20, Edifício Koi Nga, Bloco IV, Edf. Cipreste, r/c, Coloane, Macau

Taipa and Coloane Social service Centre (Taipa Branch)

28827285

Rua do Regedor, S/N, Chun Fok Village, Fase 2, Bloco 5, r/c AI, Taipa, Macau

Before entering these facilities, residents are required to undergo the COVID-19 rapid antigen test, the result of which must be negative, as well as the other anti-epidemic measures, such as measuring body temperature, displaying the “Travel record of Macau Health Code” record, wearing filter mask, and social distancing of one metre.

You just read:

IAS will maintain minimum services on Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.